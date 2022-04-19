Loop Media's New "First Watch" Series Helps Music Artists Reach New Audiences

Cross-Platform Digital Out-Of-Home, Hotel, and Streaming Video Distribution Supports New Releases and Emerging Artists

GLENDALE, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop”) (OTC: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses today announced the launch of “First Watch”, a widely distributed new series connecting music artists with fans across Loop’s digital out-of-home (DOOH) Loop Player, its hotel network of 400,000 rooms, and its channels on popular streaming services including Roku.

Within the mix of Loop Media’s many streaming music video channels, “First Watch” appears as a curated and editorialized early look at music videos from three artists on each episode. Brands love the intersection of artists and fans making “First Watch” a great opportunity for advertisers as well.

The first two episodes of “First Watch” feature Gang of Youths on Warner Records, Interscope’s Allison Ponthier, Coi Leray from Republic Records, Erin Kinsey on Records Nashville, Em Beihold from Republic Records, and Earthgang on Dreamville/Interscope.

“Our 'First Watch' series is exciting because it gives the artist a chance to tell a bit of their story, both through their music, and creative pop-up style commentary,” said Darcy Fulmer, Senior Vice President of Content at Loop Media Studios. “We want to play a part in sharing new music with our diverse and expansive audience.”

The first episodes of “First Watch” are now available across Loop’s music channels on all of Loop’s platforms.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to digital out-of-home (“DOOH”) business locations.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches thousands of consumers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses through its proprietary Loop Player, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as in their homes on connected TVs and Smart TVs, in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms including Roku.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. The Loop Media consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop Media app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

