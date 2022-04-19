Ehave Announces MetaHealthU Will Enter The Market With A Focus On HPPD

MIAMI, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a leading healthcare services and technology company, announced today its MetaHealthU mobile application platform will focus on determining the cause and finding a possible cure for hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder (HPPD). Ehave has pioneered HPPD research efforts by launching a series of studies through its partnership with the University of Melbourne to gather data and bio-markers to target the condition. HPPD, (HPPD) or “flashbacks” is the only recognized long-term complication of hallucinogen use. It can cause a person to keep reliving the visual element of an experience caused by hallucinogenic drugs. As psychedelics become more widely accepted, the data and biomarkers from Ehave’s MetaHealthU will enhance research into HPPD, which will assist medical and mental health professionals diagnose if an individual is genetically predisposed to suffer from the condition.



MetaHealthU is a mobile application platform that empowers individuals to take complete control of their health and their healthcare data. One component of MetaHealthU is its digital wallet connectivity with blockchain, which enables users to bundle and share their health records in a secure and seamless way. Ehave chose blockchain for its MetaHealthU platform since it increases trust, security, transparency, and the traceability of data shared across a business network — and delivers cost savings with new efficiencies. Ehave has partnered with BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data solutions for the healthcare industry, to use its privacy-protecting technology to protect the personal information of MetaHealthU users.

With MetaHealthU, users can securely track their health data from wearables, Electronic Health Records Systems (EHRs), Doctors and Medical Labs. It includes a “digital file cabinet” for medical records, which is ideal for research into HPPD. Users can log into their patient portals on various healthcare systems and medical labs and download their medical records in the digital file cabinet, which empowers individuals to take complete control of their health and their healthcare data. As Ehave progresses in its partnership with the University of Melbourne, the Company plans to create bio lines and a testing revenue model, as well as screening products based on MetaHealthU that are capable of indicating HPPD.

Currently, researchers at the University of Melbourne have completed the necessary documents required for university ethics approval for online study of HPPD. The pilot study will begin sometime late in the second quarter, or the beginning of the third quarter. The researchers have also submitted a full ethics application, and are awaiting a decision on minimal risk accreditation. They have received preliminary approval for the pilot project to be considered “low or negligible risk,” and received ethics board review feedback on the submission seeking clarification on the role of funders regarding data, as well as minor clarifications on surveys/tasks being used.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “Ehave has set a very aggressive goal to be the industry leader in preventing negative side effects during treatment for mental health issues. Our goal is to be the Company that prevents individuals from suffering from a lifetime of flashbacks after being treated for mental health issues with these powerful molecules. We believe individuals are genetically predisposed to HPPD, which is why we will be conducting a large-scale genetic analysis to isolate an individuals’ risk profile. Ehave's engineers have integrated a series of visual processing tests into MetaHealthU to measure HPPD objectively. Under medical supervision psychedelics are extremely safe. We believe focusing Ehave’s MetaHealthU mobile application platform on determining the cause and finding a possible cure for HPPD will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole."



Individuals with HPPD have recurring visual disturbances that only recall the part of the psychedelic experience that involved visions, which can cause anxiety and affect a person’s vision. HPPD is most commonly caused by LSD and Mushrooms, but also can be caused by MDMA, Cannabis, and even SSRIs. As many as 5% of LSD users report some version of HPPD and serious cases could be as frequent as 1 in every 100 users of psychedelics. The market for an HPPD cure extends far beyond simple psychedelics.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave is a leading healthcare services and technology company, focused on progressing psychedelics-to-Therapeutics by engineering novel compounds and new treatment protocols for treating brain health. Together with our network of scientists and mental health professionals, we are on a mission to create safe and effective therapeutics for patients to address a multitude of mental health issues, leveraging clinical data to help us achieve optimal patient outcomes. Ehave’s operations span across the entire USA, Canada, Jamaica, and Australia. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

