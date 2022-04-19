Assure Holdings Awarded Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Services Group Purchasing Organization Agreement with Conductiv

DENVER, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, has been awarded a group purchasing agreement (“GPO”) for intraoperative neuromonitoring services with Conductiv. Effective April 15, 2022, the new agreement allows Conductiv members, which includes 500 hospitals and surgery centers and more than 50 health systems, to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms for Assure’s Joint Commission accredited IONM services.



Conductiv is a secondary GPO, solely focused on purchased services and IT solutions, that is wholly owned by Premier, Inc., servicing members outside of Premier’s network of hospitals and facilities. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 million in contract savings.

“Conductiv unites an alliance of buyers and suppliers to help reshape how healthcare systems acquire services. In teaming with Conductiv, we are able to provide their members with easier access to our services, a streamlined contracting process, and a competitive pricing structure based on terms pre-negotiated for them. Assure is excited to have the opportunity to help Conductiv members enhance their patient care, while at the same time enabling them to drive cost savings,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “The agreement with Conductiv reflects Assure’s 2022 strategy of continuing to focus our business on GPO and facilities-based contracts in our go-forward model.”

“We’re always pleased to expand our catalogue of value-generating supplier solutions,” said Conductiv‘s Mickey Meehan, COO. “We recognize the consistency and quality of Assure’s intraoperative neuromonitoring services and are excited to drive additional value to our members.”

Assure’s IONM offering is immediately available to the entire network of Conductiv member hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Conductiv™ empowers supply chains to optimize their third-party services. As the only end-to-end third-party lifecycle improvement company, Conductiv™ shares its strategic sourcing expertise and category best practices with multiple industries, including healthcare, hospitality, government, real estate, transportation and education. To learn how supply chains are transforming their savings strategy, visit: https://conductiv.com.

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to comments with respect to: expectations with respect to the Company’s growth and development and the quality and results of future services. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and business, its remote neurology business, and economic activity in general; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 14, 2022, and available on the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

