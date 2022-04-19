SFLMaven Pulls in $214k During Holiday Shortened Week Ending Thursday April 14

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Total Sales of $214k for seven days ended Apr 14

Apr 14 Thursday Night Auction Sales of more than 206k

The April 14 auction was highlighted by the sale of a Heavy 18K WG exquisite 5.65CTW VS diamond cluster 10.7mm wide eternity band ring for $3,400, a heavy 14K two-tone gold 2.26CT diamond amethyst 38.8 x 21.5mm jadeite jade brooch for $3,049, and an Ebel Beluga heavy 18k yellow gold 1.0ct VS1-F diamond MOP ladies watch for $4,000.

“It’s amazing how far we have come over recent months,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven, “Last week was a holiday week with the auction happening right in front of Good Friday and just a few days ahead of Tax Day, and we still pulled in over $200k in a single night, which would have been a banner performance in the past. This week’s upcoming auction will feature some of the finest pieces we have put up for sale this year, and we hope to see you there!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

