Rogue Station Companies, Inc./Everdime, Inc. Introduces their new Wallet App called eDime

Sheridan, Wyoming, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Station Companies Inc./Everdime, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGST) is excited to announce the introduction of the Everdime Mobile Wallet App that is in now in full beta test mode. This exclusive new App features secure access to more than fifty (50) Blockchain’s. The novel eDime wallet also provides full support for Android and IOS devices including support for fingerprint scan. Additionally, the Everdime wallet will be integrated into Unity, a game building platform with the ability to import NFTs in either 2D or 3D metaverse with decals that can be customized to avatars.

Simon Smith, Everdime, Inc.’s CIO says the following, “Everdime’s been working hard with our various advisors to introduce a secure APP that’s ported to the popular flutter/dart technology stack for high-speed delivery and proven security to access more than 50 Blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Chain, Solana platforms. Our revolutionary new Everdime APP will provide the ability to buy/sell and transfer Everdime Tokens within select game building platforms.”

Sandor Miklos, Everdime CEO summarizes as follows, “The work that Simon and his team have provided not only gives our users security and confidence to store their cryptocurrencies; but when fully developed, allows them to rent out their customized Avatars and/or form in-game alliances with other players to gain in-play advantages. We expect Version I of the Mobile Wallet App to be released to the public on or before June 1. We will continue to enhance this exciting new eDime APP’s features and benefits and look forward to advising on further developments.”

About Everdime Inc.

Everdime, Inc., a Delaware corporation, is a multidisciplinary cryptocurrency technology innovator with a current emphasis on use of tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants. Its principals have developed technologies and a suite of applications that provide infrastructure for the generation of Tokens and NFTs, providing a method for users to create, buy, and trade NFTs and tokens. The Company's shares are traded via OTC Link under the symbol RGST (the Company has a pending symbol change request), and current financial and other information is available at www.otcmarkets.com . Additional information about the Company is available at www.everdime.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

