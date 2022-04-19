CHF Industries Selects CGS’s BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for Global End-to-End Supply Chain Management

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced CHF Industries, a leading global marketer and manufacturer of bedding, bath, window and home accessory products, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite, along with its business intelligence (BI) module, as its end-to-end ERP, business intelligence and warehousing/logistics solution.



“CHF is recognized for our cutting-edge product development, creative merchandising, global sourcing, world-class logistics, and exceptional customer service – all of which are major differentiators that further our leadership position in the Home Goods market,” said Spencer Foley, CEO for CHF Industries. “CGS’ BlueCherry suite itself stands above the competition in how it supports those differentiators. Layer on top a team of deep industry experts with a world-class implementation team, and we anticipate this partnership will significantly improve operational efficiencies and actionable business intelligence – helping support new product development and our continued aggressive global expansion.”

The Home Goods and Furnishings Market is segmented globally by major product line type (Home Furniture, Home Textile, Flooring, Wall Decor, Lighting and Lamps, Accessories, and Other Home Decor Products). Research and industry analysts report the market is forecasted to grow, from 2021 to 2027 to more than $202 billion in the United States and over $830 billion globally.

“Demand is coming from multiple sources. Millennials and the younger generation who are moving out of dorms and their parents’ homes and account for nearly 25 percent of this market growth,” said Paul Magel, President for CGS’ Software and IT Services business. “Add to that the trend of homeowners staying put and transforming their current spaces, the need to create more comfortable home office environments for remote and hybrid workers, and the overall global increase in ecommerce purchasing and you’ve got the perfect storm for a company such as CGS and our BlueCherry suite.”

CHF Industries. Over 90 years of making product from the yarn up.

Commissioned as a manufacturer of military parachutes in 1927, CHF has evolved dramatically over the years—but has never wavered from its founding principle of absolute commitment to the integrity and quality of its craft. Today, family-run since 2002, the company is recognized for innovation in product development, creative merchandising, global sourcing, and for the exceptional value of the home textiles it markets under many of the best brand names in home. The company also provides a number of private label programs for key retailers in the home space. CHF’s products are sold in all major home fashions retailers throughout the world.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

