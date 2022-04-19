Industrial Supplier Nails Down Site Search with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product has been chosen by a large industrial distributor to power their online store.



The industrial equipment and services distributor, with over 30 years of experience in the market, is one of the largest in Europe. Not only is the distributor inherent to the operation of industrial equipment, but the distributor also facilitates and maximizes productivity by working with machine manufacturers (OEM), industrial maintenance and repair (MRO) companies, and system integrators.

Since launching their online store a year ago, the distributor was unhappy with their site search tool and began researching providers for Magento. With over 100,000 SKUs and 2,000 unique monthly searches, Bridgeline’s site search tool was selected over competitors for its unique natural language processing capabilities, ease to integrate with Magento, and special features designed for B2B.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “Bridgeline has continued to grow within the B2B distribution industry, especially in electrical, automotive, and industrial. Our site search product has unique features designed for the complexity of B2B catalogs that are appealing to manufacturers and distributors.”

