Global Botanical and Plant-Derived Drugs Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Merck Among Others

Dublin, April 19, 2022



The publisher has been monitoring the botanical and plant-derived drugs market and it is poised to grow by $15.89 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.25% during the forecast period. The report on the botanical and plant-derived drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the transformation of the regulatory landscape in the US as one of the prime reasons driving the botanical and plant-derived drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing focus on the development of drugs for new indications and the emergence of new entrants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading botanical and plant-derived drugs market vendors that include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH and Co. KG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Novartis AG, Pierre Fabre SA, Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc., Quintis (Australia) Pty Ltd., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Tilray Inc., and Verdure Sciences Inc. Also, the botanical and plant-derived drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Plant derived drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Botanical drugs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Novartis AG

Pierre Fabre SA

Sanofi SA

11. Appendix

