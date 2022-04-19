Aligned Launches Chicago Hyperscale Data Center Campus and Breaks Ground on Second Adjacent Facility

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, announces first-phase completion of its hyperscale data center campus in Chicagoland. Aligned ORD-01, a 220,000 square-foot, 48 MW data center (expandable to ~60 MW) launches simultaneously with the groundbreaking of a second, adjacent facility, ORD-02. Upon completion, Aligned’s 18.5-acre Chicagoland campus will offer two multi-story facilities and 100+ MW of capacity. The announcement comes on the heels of the Company’s new waterless hyperscale data center campus in the Phoenix Metro Area and is the third deployment of approximately 270 MW of planned new development for Aligned in 2022.



“Chicago’s centralized location, long-haul connectivity, and access to renewable energy options make it an ideal geostrategic destination for hyperscalers and multinational enterprises to deploy their mission-critical infrastructure,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “Bringing one hyperscale data center online the same day that we break ground on a second facility is a testament not only to the demand for Aligned’s adaptive and sustainable data center platform, but to our ability to deliver infrastructure at the velocity our customers need it, even in a supply-and power-constrained market such as Chicago, anywhere in the world.”

Aligned’s Chicago data centers combine its patented and award-winning Delta3™ cooling technology with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, which going forward is the Company’s data center design standard. The Delta³ cooling system allows customers to ExpandOnDemand™, incrementally scaling in place up to 50 kW per rack without stranding capacity, which also enhances sustainability.

Strategically positioned at the convergence of more than 12 metro, long haul and international fiber networks, ORD-01 and ORD-02 will offer customers extensive local and global connectivity options in support of a rapidly transforming digital economy. With direct access to existing power and municipal utility resources, Aligned’s Chicago hyperscale data center campus will draw redundant, critical power with 108 MW total capacity.

Chicago’s low utility costs and attractive tax incentives, including exemptions from sales and use tax for qualifying data centers, provide competitive advantages to Aligned’s customers who will benefit from the Data Center Investment program offered by the State of Illinois. Aligned received approval to participate in the data center tax exemption program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) last year, enabling the Company to offset the costs of construction and equipment purchases in exchange for bringing a large-scale investment to the area.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82388ef8-06b6-4d69-8136-6bfe7e2f23a1