G5 Entertainment to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com April 21st

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G5 Entertainment AB (GENTF), a leading casual mobile game developer and publisher based in Stockholm, today announced that Vlad Suglobov, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on April 21st, 2022.



DATE: April 21st, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3NOdb4q

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 21st and April 25th.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (Publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for smartphones, tablets and personal computers that are family friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the G5 Store, Apple App store, Google Play, Amazon Appstore and Microsoft Store. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome™, Sherlock: Hidden Match-3 Cases™, Jewels of the Wild West®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, The Secret Society® and Wordplay: Search Word Puzzle™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For six years in a row, G5 Entertainment was ranked in Deloitte’s Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Sweden.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at: https://www.g5e.com/corporate

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

