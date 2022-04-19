Catapult Learning Selected by Illinois State Board of Education to Deliver High-Impact Tutoring for Recognized Nonpublic K-12 Schools

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced its selection by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) to provide high impact tutoring services for recognized nonpublic schools to assist students who are low-income or were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The move by ISBE will have a profound and positive impact by providing at least 5,000 students at recognized nonpublic schools access to tutoring services, including those schools not eligible for EANS funding. The program is fully funded by ISBE through federal pandemic relief funding, and there is no charge to schools or families.

Through the partnership, K-12 nonpublic schools recognized by the Illinois Board of Education can request tutoring services for math and English language arts (ELA) which will help close the learning gap, bringing students closer to grade-level proficiency, and make up for lost learning time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catapult Learning will offer its high-dosage tutoring program to help meet the State of Illinois’ learning renewal goal during the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years. Tutoring is also available during the summer.

A structured small-group environment will allow tutors to use activities that align to instructional objectives and lend themselves to differentiation, meeting the individual needs of students. Instruction includes guided peer and interactive techniques designed to enhance student interest and attitudes toward learning.

“We’re proud to work with ISBE and educators across Illinois to bring our research-based high-dosage tutoring approach to the state’s recognized nonpublic school students,” said Steve Quattrociocchi, president of Catapult Learning. “This partnership presents a significant opportunity to expand our work within Illinois and will positively impact thousands of students by accelerating learning and enabling greater achievement in core academic areas. It’s important we support these students today to reinforce their foundational skills and help them quickly recover their unfinished learning.”

Catapult’s proprietary high-dosage tutoring program is designed to scale individualized learning. Led by highly qualified tutors from across the state of Illinois, the program begins with an academic diagnostic assessment to pinpoint areas in which support is needed. From there, an individualized plan is created to set learning goals, followed by flexible instruction multiple times a week. Students are re-assessed throughout the program to monitor progress and growth, allowing for ongoing plan recalibration and goal resetting.

Catapult Learning in-person tutoring services can be provided before, during, or after school, as well as weekends with groups meeting for at least three sessions per week. Services will be provided at each participating school on the days and during the timeframes administrators select and there is an opportunity for existing teachers at participating schools to serve as tutors. Catapult will also provide all materials for tutors and students.

Catapult Learning’s curriculum is focused on expanding students’ essential skills in in critical thinking, collaboration, creativity, and empathy, all of which are key for success in college, career, and beyond.

“Nonpublic school leaders nationwide have turned to Catapult Learning for instructional and intervention services, professional development, and specialized services for more than 45 years,” said Quattrociocchi. “We look forward to leveraging that deep experience to help Illinois nonpublic school students meet the challenges they face today.”

All recognized Illinois nonpublic schools are eligible for these services. For more information or to request services, visit: https://catapultlearning.com/illinois/.

For tutors seeking to apply for open positions, visit https://jobs.jobvite.com/careers/fullbloom/job/oTIyifwb.

ISBE separately administers tutoring for public school districts. Public school districts can sign up for tutoring at Illinois Tutoring Initiative.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning, a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.