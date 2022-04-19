The Global Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 509.82 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343341/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the electromyography (EMG) devices market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of neuromuscular disorders, the increased use of EMG devices in rehabilitation, clinical research, and sports medicine, and the growing older adult population.

The electromyography (EMG) devices market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The electromyography (EMG) devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• hospitals and clinics

• rehabilitation centers

• homecare



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing use of prostheses as one of the prime reasons driving the electromyography (EMG) devices market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in signal processing in myoelectric interfaces and increasing focus on EEG-based robot-assisted therapy for stroke will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electromyography (EMG) devices market covers the following areas:

• Electromyography (EMG) devices market sizing

• Electromyography (EMG) devices market forecast

• Electromyography (EMG) devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electromyography (EMG) devices market vendors that include Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., Ambu Inc., American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine, Biometrics Ltd, BioRESEARCH Associates Inc., Bittium Corp., BTS S.p.A., Cadwell Industries Inc., Clarity Medical Pvt. Ltd, Compumedics Ltd., Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd., DEYMED Diagnostic SRO, Dragerwerk AG, and Co. KGaA, EMS Handels Gesellschaft mbH, Magstim EGI, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NCC Medical, Nihon Kohden Corp., and Noraxon USA Inc.. Also, the electromyography (EMG) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343341/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________