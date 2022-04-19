The Vacation Rental Market is expected to grow by $ 63.15 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 15.33% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacation Rental Market in Europe 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312343/?utm_source=GNW

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the vacation rental market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the number of tourists in Europe, rapid growth of online booking for vacation rental properties, and technological advancements in vacation rental properties booking.

The vacation rental market in Europe analysis includes the management segment and geographic landscape.



The vacation rental market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Management

• Managed by owners

• Professionally managed



By Geographical Landscape

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe



This study identifies the adoption of effective promotional strategies as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, improved booking process and proliferation of vacation rental business services and increased professionalism will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on vacation rental market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Vacation rental market sizing

• Vacation rental market forecast

• Vacation rental market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacation rental market vendors in Europe that include 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Casamundo GmbH, Clickstay Ltd., Expedia Inc., FlipKey, Holiday Lettings, HomeToGo GmbH, Hotels.com, HOUSETRIP LTD., KAYAK Software Corp, KASA Hotel Collection, RedAwning.com Inc., Sonder Holdings Inc., TripAdvisor LLC, Vacasa LLC, and Vrbo. Also, the vacation rental market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

