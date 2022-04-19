Supply Chain Innovator Verusen Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Audit Examination

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain intelligence innovator, today announced it has completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit examination across the full Verusen product spectrum. Verusen's SOC 2 audit involved a third-party, unbiased examination of controls over its system relevant to security and confidentiality. Independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A., performed the engagement.



The SOC 2 report confirmed that Verusen maintains a high level of information security throughout its operations for Security and Confidentiality of data. BARR Advisory conducted an outside audit and completed the SOC 2 report on behalf of Verusen, which is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who require assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by Verusen. The audit report also provides valuable information that Verusen’s existing and potential customers need to assess and address the risks associated with any vendors’ service.

“Our commitment to security and confidentiality is core to Verusen’s values. Therefore, we are very pleased to be meeting and exceeding industry standards for security with our successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “With this development, Verusen is driving innovation in materials supply and data management with our AI technology for our customers safely and predictably.”

“Completing our first SOC2 Type II audit is a milestone for Verusen and our many customers,” said Andrew Vaughan, CTO of Verusen. “Since joining Verusen, my team has worked hard to grow our commitment to security across all supply chain software solution levels. SOC 2 Type II independent auditing further exemplifies our commitment to delivering a high quality, secure experience to our clients.”

Current and prospective customers interested in a copy of our SOC 2 report may contact John Head at sales@verusen.com .

About Barr Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for Software as a Service (SaaS) companies. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest-growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government. BARR Advisory services include: Compliance Program Assistance; SOC 1 Examinations; SOC 2 and 3 Examinations; SOC for Cybersecurity; PCI DSS Assessment Services; ISO 27001 Assessments; FedRAMP Security Assessments; HIPAA and HITECH Services; Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments; and Virtual CISO services.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply & inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .