Kiwi Energy Supports Transportation Alternatives' 2022 Bike Month This May

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwi Energy shows its continued support for Transportation Alternatives' annual Bike Month event again this spring. Kiwi Energy is an electricity and natural gas supplier that prides itself on providing innovative products to homeowners and renters in New York and Ohio.

Seasoned cyclists, as well as beginner commuters, are encouraged to kick off the cycling season with gusto. Thousands of New Yorkers reclaim the streets to advocate for safer walking, biking, and public transportation. Teams and individuals throughout the five boroughs are welcome to join, with prizes offered for the highest collective cycle miles. Winners are eligible for a variety of prizes.

Bike month runs from May 1-31, with commuter stations throughout the city on May 11-12 giving away drinks, snacks, and smiles to the masses of people who bike, walk and scoot to work. There will be a final CYCLEBRATION on Friday, May 20, from 6-9 p.m. with live music, food trucks, games, and activities. This is a free public event.

"Cycling has become a popular form of transportation, with new habits forming for many due to COVID. This has great health benefits, as well as supporting our urban environment. The advocacy work that Transportation Alternative does is meaningful and critical to create a safer and healthier city infrastructure," said Nichola Clark, VP Creative Director, Kiwi Energy.

Support Transportation Alternatives in its mission by signing up for this year's Bike Month. Put your mettle to the pedal and invite your co-workers to bike commute for the month of May. Bike month is a celebration of how we bike in the city.

About Kiwi Energy

Kiwi Energy is an energy retailer dedicated to providing innovative energy solutions for electricity and natural gas supply. Please visit https://kiwienergy.us/ to learn more.

About Transportation Alternatives

With 140,000 active supporters and committees of activists working locally in every borough, Transportation Alternatives works to reclaim New York City streets for biking, walking, and public transit. Since its founding in 1973, TA has paved the way for remarkable changes in New York City's transportation infrastructure and culture, including the extraordinary growth of commuting by bicycle and the launch of Citi Bike. Through consistent and focused advocacy, TA has advanced "complete street" redesigns with protected bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes, and public plazas, and has advanced key pieces of Vision Zero policy across the five boroughs, including speed safety cameras to protect children at every school. For more on Transportation Alternatives, navigate to https://www.transalt.org.

Media Contact

Nichola Clark

nikkiclark@rrhenergy.us

