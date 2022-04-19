Authentic Heroes and N.S.U.C Entertainment Group Enter Into Joint Venture

SOMERVILLE, N.J, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., (OTC PINK: GFTX) is pleased to announce that its Authentic Heroes, Inc. subsidiary has entered into a joint venture with N.S.U.C Entertainment Group, LLC. http://www.nsucentgroup.com for the promotion and production of music, music NFT's, live events and Authentic Heroes merchandise

N.S.U.C is headed up by Mr. Ed Strickland and a team of highly experienced music professionals. Mr. Strickland's career spans over of four decades. Mr. Strickland brings to Authentic Heroes unique and outstanding experience in the fields of marketing and promotion. Mr. Strickland also owned and operated his own record label and a North American music and video distribution company. Mr. Strickland began his music career in the concert promotion field. He promoted national tours for artists such as: Prince, Luther Vandross, George Clinton, New Edition, Run DMC, Patti LaBelle and the Jackson World Tour.

Mr. Strickland has worked in marketing and promotional positions for various record labels including: Def Jam Records, Rush Productions/Rush Artist Management, Tommy Boy, Chrysalis – Cool Tempo Records, Interscope Records, Maverick Records and Rap-A-Lot Records. Additionally, he has provided consultative services to many entertainment entities, including major and independent record labels, radio stations, distribution and promotions companies. Among some of the most notable are: The House of Blues, Jive Recordings and TVT Records; expanding his already extensive national network.

The list of artists that have benefitted from his experience is nothing less than vast. It includes: The Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Tribe Called Quest, Madonna, Usher, JaHeim, Mariah Carey, Me 'Shell N'digeocello, Ghetto Boys, Scarface, Digital Underground, KEM: Beastie Boys, Run DMC, LL Cool J, Lil Wayne, T.I., Rick Ross, T-Pain, Ludacris, Mario, Lloyd, Tank, Chrissette Michelle, Patti LaBelle, John Legend, Kem, Day 26, Plies, Bizzy Bone and a host of others.

Ed is also currently in partnership with Sony's "The Orchard" https://www.theorchard.com/ and through N.S.U.C. Entertainment Group offers labels worldwide opportunities in both music and film distribution on their digital platforms

Chris H. Giordano President and Chairman of Global added: "We are extremely excited to be working with Ed Strickland and the N.S.U.C team on all areas of opportunity that exist within the music industry.

We fully expect to be involved in the recording and promotion of new music with current artists, hosting live concerts, creating Music NFTs and bundling all of it with Authentic Heroes "Made from the Original" ("MFTO") collectible apparel. This is the convergence of the digital and physical worlds that will help us build our brand

Just about every major music company has bought a merchandise company since it is the natural complement to live concerts and recorded music. It becomes a substantial revenue stream for both the artists and the record label.

https://www.universalmusic.com/universal-music-groups-bravado-acquires-merchandise-branding-company-epic-rights/

https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/why-did-warner-just-spend-180m-to-buy-a-merchandising-company/

With N.S.U.C. we will be creating our own footprint by creating and owning the music as well as already owning a merchandise company through the Authentic Heroes subsidiary which we feel has a technology and market advantage over other more established merchandise companies.

Unlike typical merchandise sold at concerts or online, our merchandise is created through a patented process that allows you to own a slice of your favorite bands' concert worn apparel. We believe fans will love owning merchandise that contains the authenticated fibers from a bands' stage worn clothing that is digitally authenticated, collectible, wearable and registered in their name on our Blockchain

Promoting "live events" with N.S.U.C. and top artists will give us an ability to cross market both our physical and our digital products to concert goers both before and after the venues have taken place.

Our joint venture with N.S.U.C will give us the experience and reach that we need to create our own record label giving us a tremendous augmentation to the already existing 17,000 songs we have exclusive access to within the Maestro Entertainment joint venture announced earlier this year

With music catalogue prices running at all-time highs we believe that our all of joint ventures into the music space and beyond will add tremendous value for Global shareholders.

We are truly looking forward to working with Ed and the N.S.U.C. team which will bring us opportunities that may be otherwise un-reachable given the time, effort and expense it would take to try and develop the relationships and credibility achieved by Ed and his team at N.S.U.C."

Ed Strickland stated "I am extremely excited to be working with Chris and the Authentic Heroes team. The cross promotion opportunities that exist within the joint venture are substantial. We will be working with both great legacy artists as well great contemporary artists across all genres of music and creating one of a kind fan experiences together.

Being able to co-produce "live events" with top talent and combine that with Authentic Heroes one of a kind merchandise is a tremendous value-add for the concert goer, which translates into several potential revenue streams for our venues

From just one concert can come a variety of opportunities ranging from Vinyl Records of the concert, Music NFTs of the concert and collectible merchandise made from the stage worn clothing. Fan experience is everything. It develops brand loyalty and repeat business.

We at N.S.U.C. truly look forward to a very fruitful relationship with Authentic Heroes and are eager to start our venue together in the very near future.

Chris Giordano further stated: This is just the beginning of our journey into the into the possibilities that exist around the Authentic Heroes proposition. We are very enthusiastic about our relationship with N.S.U.C. and look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress.

Safe Harbor Act

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements including those relating to the Company's financing being adequate for the Company to place its products in retail stores, execute its acquisition strategy, and to launch its growth and expansion plans, among others, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Global Fiber Technologies, Inc.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of Global Fiber Technologies Inc.'s future revenues, financial performance or stock price. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Global Fiber Technologies, Inc., filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Contact:

(732) 695-4389

chrisg@ecotek360.com