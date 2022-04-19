The Lumpectomy Market is expected to grow by $ 1.08 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lumpectomy Market in US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312340/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the lumpectomy market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current country market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidence of new breast cancer cases, government initiatives to increase public awareness about breast cancer, and strategy to raise public funding for breast cancer research.

The lumpectomy market in US analysis includes the end-user and product segments.



The lumpectomy market in US is segmented as below:

By End-user

• ASCs

• Hospitals



By Product

• Lumpectomy systems

• Lumpectomy surgical tools



This study identifies the presence of venture capitalists as one of the prime reasons driving the lumpectomy market growth in US during the next few years. Also, focus on technologies and the emergence of integrated breast cancer treatment centers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lumpectomy market vendors in US that include Becton Dickinson and Co., Carl Zeiss AG, ClearCut Medical, Dilon Medical Technologies Inc., Endomagnetics Ltd., Hologic Inc., iCAD Inc., IceCure Medical, Innoblative Designs Inc., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Novian Health, and Vector Surgical LLC Inc. Also, the lumpectomy market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

