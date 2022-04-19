With 6.4% CAGR, Dentures Market Size worth USD 3.38 Billion in 2028

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Dentures Market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 3.38 billion by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled "Dentures Market, 2021-2028," Fortune Business Insights mentions that the market stood at USD 2.09 billion in 2020.

Dentures are tailor-made tools used to replace an individual's missing teeth and restore the appearance and oral functions. Moreover, the rising number of edentulism cases is leading to the increasing demand for these products worldwide. For instance, according to the report by the American College of Prosthodontists, around 36 million Americans do not have any teeth, and 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth, and these numbers are expected to see a surge in the next two decades, thereby promoting the market growth.



Key Industry Development

May 2019: DENTCA, a sister company of Kulzer GmbH, announced the launch of a web-based denture design platform. This platform allows dental labs and clinicians to digitally design a denture, which will save time and increase the accuracy of implants.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dentures-market-103337





Dentures Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.4% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.38 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.09 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 131 Segments covered By Type, By Usage, By End-User, By Geography Growth Drivers The global market has witnessed the trend of a robust sales rebound. Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to exert a limited negative impact on the market's growth. The fixed segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's growth is primarily due to the increasing adoption of fixed products due to the many limitations associated with the removable ones.





Dentures Market Growth Drivers

The rising demand for digital dental implants is expected to drive the market growth. Since digital implants are made using 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design (CAD), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM). The involvement of these advanced technologies offers convenience, precision, consistency, and durability in the implants. Furthermore, these implants are considered as accurate restoration dental functions such as mastication.

On the other hand, the high cost of these implants and limited reimbursement for dental devices and products are major factors that are obstructing the global dentures market growth.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration to contribute to the market growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dentures-market-103337













Regional Insights

Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market during the forecast period owing to the dramatic rise in spending on dental services. For instance, the United Nations National Health Services (NHS) spends around USD 4.8 billion per year on primary and secondary care dental services. Furthermore, over 1 million patients take dental services from the NHS in England each week. The market in the region stood at USD 0.78 billion in 2020.

North America is anticipated to hold the second-largest dentures market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to high disposable income and an increased share of expenditure on healthcare services. Furthermore, factors such as well-established health infrastructure and a large population suffering from edentulism drive the regional market.

Segments

By type, the market is bifurcated into complete and partial. By usage, it is segmented into removable and fixed. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into dental hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others.

Based on usage, the removable segment held the highest share in 2020. This is attributable to distinct operational and economic benefits of removable over fixed. Furthermore, the growing number of new products introduced in the segment leads to higher adoption of removable dentures globally.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Quick Buy - Dentures Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103337





Competitive Landscape

The market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2021, Dentsply Sirona acquired Datum Dental, Ltd. It is an Israel-based company famous for innovative dental regeneration products, which are of clinically superior proprietary technology GLYMATRIX.

Such acquisitions will significantly enhance their portfolio of innovative products in the dentistry segment, and such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Dentures Market

Dentsply Sirona (York, Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Zimmer Biomet (Warsaw, U.S.)

Ivoclar Vivadent (Schaan, Liechtenstein)

SHOFU INC. (Kyoto, Japan)

Mitsui chemicals Inc (Kulzer GmbH) (Hanau, Germany)

Modern Dental Group Limited (Hong Kong, China)

G.C. dental (Tokyo, Japan)

Global Dental Science (Arizona, U.S.)

J.H. Dental Care (Punjab, India)

VITA Zahnfabrik (Baden-Württemberg, Germany)





Table of Contents

Dentures Market Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Edentulism by Key Countries Key Industry Development - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Technological Advancements in Dentures New Product Launch, By Key Players Impact of COVID-19 on Dentures Market

Global Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Complete Dentures Partial Dentures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage Removable Fixed Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Laboratories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



ToC Continued…





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dentures-market-103337





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



