1812 Brewing Company, Inc. Orders Hemp For Two New Beers

Watertown, NY , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Pink: KEGS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has placed an order for approximately two pounds of locally sourced organic industrial hemp for use in two new beers – Sweet Leaf IPA and Smokin’ Aces Ale. Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, “In 2021, New York became the 15th state to legalize the recreational use of cannabis, positioning itself to quickly become one of the largest markets of legal cannabis in the nation. Incorporating industrial hemp into exceptional beers allows us to wade into these waters.”

Scozzafava continued, “A whole new segment of the craft brewing industry is being created, and we are well-positioned to enter it. We now have facilities to match our skills at designing great beers.” The Company just announced that it had been awarded a top medal for its War of 1812 Amber Ale at the 2022 New York International Beer Competition held at Rockefeller Center in New York City. The competition had 700+ entries from over 15 countries, competing in nearly 30 categories and judged by the area’s top beer buyers and trade professionals.

About 1812 Brewing Company :

1812 Brewing Company is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. The Company seeks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be achieved in areas of operational expertise such as distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members’ respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers.

The Company’s current holding, 1812 Brewing Company, produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale (“1812 Amber Ale”), 1812 Light, Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

