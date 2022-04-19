The Global Gluten-free Beer Market is expected to grow by $ 9.36 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gluten-free Beer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312323/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the gluten-free beer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free products, increasing demand and accessibility due to organized retailing, and rising number of new and innovative product launches.

The gluten-free beer market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The gluten-free beer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• SCR

• BMQOGFI



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the gluten-free beer market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of innovative techniques and use of new ingredients and rising trend of buying gluten-free products and increasing purchasing power of consumers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gluten-free beer market covers the following areas:

• Gluten-free beer market sizing

• Gluten-free beer market forecast

• Gluten-free beer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gluten-free beer market vendors that include ALT Brew, Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Bards Brewing LLC, Brasserie de Brunehaut SA, Brasseurs Du Monde, Brewery Rickoli, BURNING BROTHERS BREWING LLC, Dohler GmbH, Duck Foot Brewing Co., Epic Brewing Co., Ground Breaker Brewing and Gastropub, Holidaily Brewing Co., IIpswich Ale Brewery, Joseph James Brewing Co., Koninklijke DSM NV, New Belgium Brewing Co. Inc., New Planet Beer Co., and Stone Brewing. Also, the gluten-free beer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

