InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Launches HearingAssist Brand Hearing Aids & Related Products on BestBuy.com

ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") Hearing Technology space, today announced that its subsidiary HearingAssist II Inc. ("Hearing Assist") had signed a wholesale vendor agreement (the "Agreement") with Best Buy Co. Inc. ("BestBuy") to sell its HearingAssist branded hearing aids and related ear care, hearing aid cleaning products and hearing aid supplies ("HearingAssist Products") to be sold in the US and Puerto Rico Best Buy brick and mortar stores and on BestBuy.com. As a result of the Agreement, HearingAssist has successfully launched some of its HearingAssist Products on BestBuy.com.



"InnerScope continues to deliver commercial success, partnering with major retailers to provide affordable, high-quality hearing aid products for the 48 million Americans with hearing loss," stated Matthew Moore, President, and CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "HearingAssist's Agreement with BestBuy gives InnerScope another large Big-Box retail chain for expanding its brand awareness and market penetration. BestBuy is one of many retail distribution channels that we have successfully partnered with ahead of the Over-The-Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Law , which is expected to be enacted in the next few months. Today's announcement follows our other recent retail channel successes, including RiteAid.com , Walmart , and Walmart.ca . Moreover, our acquisitions of iHear Medical, with its team of biomedical engineers, FDA-registered R&D facility, and 40+ hearing technology patents, and HearingAssist, with its longstanding proven track record of selling more direct-to-consumer hearing aids than all other competitors, have allowed InnerScope to be well-positioned to become the industry leader in the new emerging OTC/DTC hearing aid market."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

InnerScope's recent acquisition of iHear Medical Inc., a DTC cloud-based hearing solution provider, gives the Company access to over 40 patents and an FDA-registered manufacturing and R&D facility. In addition, InnerScope has acquired HearingAssist, an established leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing aid market with a customer base of over 400,000. These acquisitions, combined with a partnership with Atlazo Inc., a semiconductor innovator for next-generation AI smart devices, will allow InnerScope to better position itself in the direct-to-consumer hearing solutions market by selling advanced hearing products through Walmart and other major retailers.

InnerScope's full line of Hearing Health products is currently available through these multiple retail/wholesale channels: Walmart.com , Walmart Canada , RiteAid.com , BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Hartig Drug, Food City , and Cardinal Health dba RGH Enterprises Inc., which provides InnerScope products to FSAStore.co m , HSAStore.com , & WellDes e rvedHealth.com . Additional in-store and online through major retailers and pharmacy chains are launching soon.

About Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY):

A multinational retailer (NYSE: BBY) sells both products and services through some 1,170 stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico under the Best Buy, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Best Buy Health, CST, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Lively, Magnolia, and Pacific Kitchen and Home Sales banners. Its stores sell a variety of electronic gadgets and wearables, tablets, movies, music, computers, mobile phones, and appliances. On the services side, it offers installation and maintenance, delivery, design, in-home consultations, memberships, protection plans, repair, set-up, technical support, and health-related services. Please visit us at www.bestbuy.com and follow @BestBuy. #BBY $BBY

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

