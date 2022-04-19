At 18.0 % CAGR, Remote Desktop Software Market Size [2022-2029] to Reach USD 7.22 Billion

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The remote desktop software market size stood at USD 1.92 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise from USD 2.27 billion in 2022 to USD 7.22 billion by 2029, at a 18.0% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has delved into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Remote Desktop Software Market Share, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, the rising trend for work from home culture will bode well for the industry outlook. The advanced software solution has become sought-after to provide real-time access to the company’s data from remote locations. The penetration of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) will prompt investments across software solutions.

Key Industry Development

July 2020 – AnyDesk Software GmbH announced the rollout of new and fast remote desktop software, AnyDesk 6 to provide increased security.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 18.0% 2029 Value Projection USD 7.22 billion Base Year 2021 Remote Desktop Software Market Size in 2021 USD 1.92 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Enterprise Size, End-User, and Geography Remote Desktop Software Market Growth Drivers BYOD Trend to Encourage Investments across Industry Verticals Rapid Shift towards Cloud Services to Fuel Cloud-based Software Market





Drivers and Restraints

BYOD Trend to Encourage Investments across Industry Verticals

Stakeholders are poised to inject funds into remote desktop solutions following the trend for BYOD. Remote desktop software market growth will witness an appreciable gain against the backdrop of the demand for remote work policies. In doing so, BYOD will play an invaluable role to boost flexible work time, team member satisfaction and improved security. Cyber Talk Organization Report in 2020 claimed that around 67% of the companies vouched for BYOD strategy, with a projected 34% of the employee’s productivity increasing with BYOD devices. At the time when data breach concerns have become pronounced, industry players are likely to bank on cloud-based remote software solutions.

Meanwhile, inefficient internet connectivity and possible downtime may not bode well for leading companies gearing to expand their penetration across untapped areas.





Segmentations

In terms of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on enterprise size, the industry is fragmented into large enterprises and SME.

With respect to end-user, the market is fragmented into healthcare, BFSI, government, IT & telecom, education, manufacturing and others.

On the geographical front, the Remote Desktop Software Market covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa.













Regional Insights

Bullish Penetration of Cloud to Propel North America Market

North America has emerged as a lucrative destination on the back of the demand for cloud across industry verticals. With the rising footprint of work-from-home culture across the U.S. and Canada, leading players could further investments in remote desktop software solutions. It is worth noting that the IT & telecom, BFSI and government sectors will be the major recipients of the advanced software solutions.

Industry players anticipate the Asia Pacific to provide promising opportunities with the increasing adoption of state-of-the-art technology. An upsurge in the cost of working space could be one of the major factors boosting the Asia Pacific remote desktop software market share. Furthermore, the expanding footprint of AI, IoT and connected devices will solidify the position of China, India and Australia in the global market.

Leading companies anticipate U.K., France, Germany and Italy to witness investment galore in remote desktop software tools. Bullish adoption of advanced technologies, including AI and virtual reality, will propel Europe market forecast. To illustrate, in June 2020, Splashtop Inc. rolled out remote access software in Europe to underpin work from home policies, bolster productivity, and offer remote IT support. End-use sectors will continue to inject funds into remote desktop software tools and solutions to expand their foothold.





Shifting Trend towards Remote Work Culture Reshapes Industry Dynamics

Industry players have expedited investments in remote desktop software solutions following the ravage of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although large-scale organizations had already forayed into the portfolio, small and mid-size enterprises have exhibited profound traction for the solution. TeamViewer Group revealed a 75% rise in adoption of its remote software solution in the first quarter of 2020, largely due to work from home practice. Prominent players have upped investments to expedite remote working culture.

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders Prioritize Strategic Approaches to Expand Footprint

Leading companies are slated to invest in organic and inorganic strategies, including product launches, mergers & acquisitions, technological advancements and innovations. Besides, major players could expedite investments in research and development activities to boost their geographical footprint.

Major Players Profiled in the Remote Desktop Software Market Report:

TeamViewer Group (Göppingen, Germany)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, U.S.)

Jump Desktop (Phase Five Systems) (Dubai, UAE)

ConnectWise, LLC (Florida, U.S.)

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, India)

AnyDesk Software GmbH (Stuttgart Germany)

Splashtop Inc. (California, U.S.)





