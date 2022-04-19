With 24.3% CAGR, 3D Printing Market Size Worth USD 83.90 Billion in 2029

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 3D printing market size was valued at USD 15.10 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.33 billion in 2022 to USD 83.90 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, “3D Printing Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our researchers, promptly surging digitization, bolstering implementation of progressive technologies such as Industry 4.0, smart factories, robotics, Machine Learning (ML), and others are predicted to thrust the demand for online 3D printing for simulation intentions.

Industry Development:

October 2020 – Optomec Inc. delivered a 3D printed electronics system to the U.S.-based healthcare manufacturer. The system will be used for the production of diagnostic medical devices.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/3d-printing-market-101902





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 24.3% 2029 Value Projection USD 83.90 Billion Base Year 2021 3D Printing Market Size in 2021 USD 15.10 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 130 Segments covered Component, Technology, Application, End-User and Geography 3D Printing Market Growth Drivers Terminations of Manufacturing Processes to Adversely Affect the 3D Printing Materials Industry during Lockdown Crucial Investments of Governments and Tech Mega-Companies to Nurture Market Growth North America to Lead due to Increasing Spending in Advanced Countries Pioneering Players Present Remarkable Products to Foster Market Growth





Terminations of Manufacturing Processes to Adversely Affect the 3D Printing Industry during Lockdown

The industrial hubs and production sectors perceived an instantaneous supply chain interruption and stops on production process. Consequently, owing to the quickly spreading pandemic, the global industrial manufacturing around the globe witnesses a sharp deterioration. It was disbanded, reproducing supply chain commotion, and stimulating fiscal market disorders. The emergency mandated market corporations throughout the globe to decline their functional budget. Fewer operation expenditures restricted the investments of market players in this technology in 2020, impacting the 3D printing materials market growth.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/3d-printing-market-101902





Segments:

On the basis of component, the market has been studied for hardware, software, and services.

Based on technology, the market has been divided into FDM, SLS, SLA, DMLS/SLM, Polyjet, Multi Jet Fusion, DLP, Binder Jetting, EBM, CLIP/CDLP, SDL, and LOM.

Industrial 3D printing has application in prototyping, production, proof of concept, and others. Due to widespread acceptance of the prototyping process across various vertical industries, the prototyping represented the largest market share in 2021.

Geographically, the market is divided into five major regions such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report offers a methodical review of the segments and a rigorous review of the market. A considerate assessment of the present market trends as well as forthcoming prospects is accessible in the report. Furthermore, it offers an extensive analysis of the regional insights and their assistance in forming the market growth. COVID-19 influences too have been mentioned in the report to aid investors and business experts with an enhanced perception of the imaginable jeopardies present in the market. The report further describes the prime players and their fundamental tactics to remain in the leading position.

Driving Factors:

Crucial Investments of Governments and Tech Mega-Companies to Nurture Market Growth

Numerous nations across the world are facing substantial digital disturbances in progressive production technologies. The U.S. is a possible user of 3D technology. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense involved this technology as an indispensable ability in their budget. Even tech software mega companies such as Autodesk, Microsoft, and HP have unveiled products intended at additive and 3D printing manufacturing.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/3d-printing-market-101902













Regional Insights:

North America to Lead due to Increasing Spending in Advanced Countries

North America held the largest 3D printing market share in the global market primarily owing to surging spending on progressive manufacturing technologies by established nations such as Canada and the U.S.

Europe holds the second-highest market share in the global market. The demand for this technology is elevated among small and medium-sized industries that necessitate great-speed, dependable, and low-cost examples for manufacturing intentions.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the biggest CAGR during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.)

The ExOne Company (Germany)

voxeljet AG (Germany)

Materialise NV (Belgium)

Made in Space, Inc. (U.S.)

Envisiontec, Inc. (Germany)

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S.)

HP, Inc. (U.S.)

General Electric Company (GE Additive) (U.S.)

Autodesk Inc. (U.S.)





Quick Buy - 3D Printing Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101902





Major Table of Contents:

Global 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Hardware Software Services By Technology (USD) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Stereolithography (SLA) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Polyjet Multi Jet Fusion Digital Light Processing (DLP) Binder Jetting Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP) Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) By Application (USD) Prototyping Production Proof of Concept Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others) By End User (USD) Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Architecture and Construction Consumer Products Education Others (Food, Fashion, and Others) By Region (USD) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America 3D Printing Market Size Estimates and Forecasts, By Segments, 2018-2029 Key Findings By Component (USD) Hardware Software Services By Technology (USD) Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Stereolithography (SLA) Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)/ Selective Laser Melting (SLM) Polyjet Multi Jet Fusion Digital Light Processing (DLP) Binder Jetting Electron Beam Melting (EBM) Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)/ Continuous Digital Light Projection (CDLP) Selective Deposition Lamination (SDL) Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM) By Application (USD) Prototyping Production Proof of Concept Others (R&D, Tooling, and Others) By End User (USD) Automotive Aerospace and Defense Healthcare Architecture and Construction Consumer Products Education Others (Food, Fashion, and Others) By Country (USD) United States By Application Canada By Application



TOC Continued…!

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245