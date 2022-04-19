Angle Health Partners with H1 to Improve the Quality of Patient-facing Provider Data

New York, NY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H1 , the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, science, and research information, announced today that Angle Health , a healthcare insurance and benefits provider for startups and other employers, has signed on to use H1’s Precise provider data management solution. Angle Health aims to give their members access to the most current information on healthcare providers – improving both access and patient outcomes.



Angle Health is a full-stack health insurance carrier offering customizable health plans tailored to startups and tech-forward companies. The company’s digital platform delivers personalized member experiences centered around ease of use and better access to care. By leveraging H1’s Precise platform, Angle Health will equip patients with the most actionable and up-to-date data to identify and connect with providers to meet their individual healthcare needs.

“Angle Health is focused on developing partnerships with other digital health service providers that will ultimately enhance the health and wellbeing of our members,” said Anirban Gangopadhyay, co-founder and CTO of Angle Health. “Our partnership with H1 ensures expediency, data integrity, and compliance, so our members can optimize their care with the most up-to-date information in the fastest amount of time possible.”

H1 Precise systematically updates and manages provider data quality for directory accuracy and network adequacy, and consolidates data points to inform patient decisions. It combines acquired and self-reported data from H1’s influential network of healthcare professionals, which allows customers to benefit from data that comes directly from HCPs. The breadth of data that fuels Precise includes information on over 4.3 million healthcare providers in the US, including diversity and inclusion data, languages spoken, and affiliation data for over 8,000 hospitals, 10,000 university research centers and 100,000 group practices. H1 Precise also ensures compliance with regulations such as the No Surprises Act and ensures members do not fall victim to surprise billing.

“For us, this is more than data. This is the ability for patients to receive the best care available to them and, ultimately, live healthier lives,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “We are very excited about the Angle Health partnership. The work we are engaging in aligns with Angle Health’s platform, technology, and overall mission of improving patient care.”

About H1

H1 is the connecting force for global HCP, clinical, scientific and research information. The H1 Connect platform democratizes access to HCP knowledge and groundbreaking insights for life sciences, academic medical institutions, health systems, and payors. H1 Connect fuels a robust product suite that helps customers discover and engage industry experts, drive equitable research, access groundbreaking science, and accelerate commercial success with the most robust and accurate healthcare professional data. Learn more at h1.co .

About Angle Health

Angle Health delivers comprehensive, tailored healthcare benefits to startups and tech-forward companies. Angle's fully digital, AI-enabled platform delivers a first-of-its-kind employer and member experience that centers around ease of use, personalization, and better access to care. Angle Health is backed by Y Combinator and other leading healthcare and technology investors. Visit www.anglehealth.com to learn more.

