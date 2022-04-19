Communities First Financial Corporation Earns a Record $5.79 Million, or $1.84 per Diluted Share, for the First Quarter of 2022

FRESNO, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Communities First Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (OTCQX: CFST), the parent company of Fresno First Bank (the “Bank”), today announced first quarter 2022 (1Q-2022) net income increased 38% to $5.79 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $4.20 million, or $1.35 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 (1Q-2021), and increased 7% from $5.41 million, or $1.74 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q-2021). All results are unaudited.



“The team came out of the gates strong by generating outstanding financial results for the first quarter of 2022, supported by record revenues with higher year-over-year growth in net interest income and non-interest income,” said Steve Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our non-interest income grew by 83% year-over-year, and 43% on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to the substantial increase in the gain on sale of loans together with meaningful increases in both merchant services and deposit fee income.”

“In addition to strong revenue growth, total deposits grew 15% year-over-year with non-interest bearing deposits increasing 20% from a year ago and representing 64% of total deposits, while certificates of deposits significantly declined year-over-year and on a linked quarter basis,” said Miller. “Our SBA PPP loans are rolling off at a fast rate and our exceptional loan team is steadily replacing them with solid organic loan originations. Average total loans increased 11% at March 31, 2022, compared to the first quarter a year earlier; PPP loan balances declined by 88% year-over-year.” Return on average common equity (“ROAE”) improved to 26.49%, and return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 2.14% for the first quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio remained stable at 42.60% and the net interest margin (“NIM”) was 4.26%, at quarter end.

“The Company’s total assets increased 15% from a year ago. Together with a solid earnings performance, a large core deposit base, and excellent credit quality, we believe we have a solid foundation on which to continue to grow our franchise,” continued Miller.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights: As of, or for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 21% to $7.92 million.

Net income grew 38% to $5.79 million, or $1.84 per diluted share.

Return on average equity of 26.49%.

Return on average assets of 2.14%.

Gross revenue (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus non-interest income) increased by 25% to $13.80 million.

Total assets grew 15% to $1.103 billion.

Average gross loans increased 11% to $725.14 million.

Average total deposits increased 21% to $953.55 million.

Average shareholder equity increased 27% to $88.63 million.

Book value increased 19% to $27.53 per share.

Results of Operations

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and non-interest income, increased 25% to $13.80 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $11.02 million for the first quarter a year ago, and grew 9% from $12.70 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 14% to $10.54 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $9.24 million for the first quarter a year ago, and increased 1% from $10.42 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. “The increase in net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily related to higher average loan and securities balances outstanding,” said Steve Canfield, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”), which excludes interest expense on holding company sub-debt, was 4.26% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.49% for the first quarter of 2021, and expanded 10 basis points from 4.16% for the preceding quarter. “The year-over-year contraction in the NIM in the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a one time recovery of non-accrued interest we were able to resolve in Q1-2021. Without this one-time event, the adjusted NIM for Q1-2021 would have been 4.19%,” commented Canfield. The NIM expansion from the linked quarter was mainly due to the low cost to fund earnings assets and a shift in in the mix of earnings assets as the Company invested its excess liquidity into higher yielding loans and investment securities.

The yield on earning assets was 4.34% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.60% for the first quarter a year ago, and 4.25% on a linked quarter basis. The cost to fund earning assets remained low at 0.08% for the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 0.10% for the first quarter a year ago.

Total non-interest income was $3.26 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.78 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $2.28 million for the preceding quarter. The increase in non-interest income on a linked quarter basis and from a year ago, was primarily due to growth in our merchant services business and increased sales of SBA and multi-family loans, which resulted in substantially higher gain on sale of loans.

“Merchant services income increased significantly in the first quarter of 2022 as we saw meaningful processing volume improvements across our ISO partners that came on board through 2021. Our pipeline of future partners remains strong as we look to build our payments ecosystem around technology focused groups with expertise in both B2C and B2B payment verticals. The annuity fee income generated from our partners’ growth will benefit the Company greatly, but the more important long-term opportunity is leveraging their technology and customer portfolios to grow our core bank franchise moving forward,” said Steve Miller.

Merchant ISO Processing Volume 5 Quarters ($ in thousands) 2021 2022 ISOs 1Q Volume 2Q Volume 3Q Volume 4Q Volume 1Q Volume Start Date 1 $ 282,258 $ 324,996 $ 293,220 $ 232,303 $ 259,139 2 290,376 414,164 390,147 469,503 538,136 *** 3 8,303 10,824 20,362 25,891 26,390 4 0 62 4,949 29,091 53,731 5 0 130 5,379 44,378 89,180 6 0 0 0 126,224 268,747 7 0 0 0 32,196 70,793 8 0 0 0 0 0 1/22/2022 9 0 0 0 0 0 4/1/2022 10 0 0 0 0 346 3/1/2022 Total Volume $ 580,938 $ 750,176 $ 714,057 $ 959,586 $ 1,306,462 *** ISO 2 is the combination of two previous partners who have completed a merger

“We sold $28.02 million of loans during the first quarter of 2022, realizing $803,000 in gain on sale of loans,” said Canfield. “We continue to manage liquidity and augment our earnings by using the option of holding loans from time to time. Deposit fee income and merchant services income was also substantially higher from a year ago adding to our non-interest income.”



Total deposit fee income increased 76%, or $205,000, to $475,000 for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $270,000 for the first quarter of 2021, and grew 3%, or $13,000, from $462,000 on a linked quarter basis. Debit/credit card interchange income grew 26% from the first quarter a year ago and declined 7% from the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2022, gain on sale of loans increased substantially to $803,000 from $17,000 a year ago and grew by 94% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $5.88 million, an increase of 32% compared to $4.45 million for the first quarter of 2021, and increased 13% from $5.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Compensation and benefits expense is the largest non-interest expense component representing 65% of non-interest expense. Full-time employees increased to 86 at March 31, 2022, compared to 62 full-time employees from a year ago, and 78 full-time employees from the linked quarter. As a result of the increased headcount, salaries and employee benefits increased 48% to $3.85 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $2.61 million from a year ago and grew 18% from $3.27 million from the preceding quarter.

“We continue to add key talent to the team to support our current growth strategy, but we also seek to invest in key business strategies which require more upfront human capital costs. The key focus areas are sales, payments and technology,” said Steve Miller.

Occupancy and equipment expense increased 12% from a year ago and represented 4% of non-interest expense. Other operating expense represented the remaining 31% of non-interest expense and increased 10% to $1.80 million from a year ago and 3% from the preceding quarter. Increases in data processing expense, software licenses and subscriptions, and loan origination expenses were the primary drivers of the increase.

The efficiency ratio was 42.60% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 41.52% for the first quarter a year ago, and 41.09%% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 15% to $1.10 billion at March 31, 2022, from $957.48 million at March 31, 2021, and grew 2% from $1.08 billion million at December 31, 2021. The total portfolio of loans increased by $1.35 million to $693.31 million, compared to $691.70 million at March 31, 2021, and declined 5% from $726.25 million on a linked quarter basis. Total loans at March 31, 2022, included $22.38 million of SBA-PPP loans, a decrease of 88% from the first quarter a year ago and down 57% from the preceding quarter. “Over the last year we have sold $70.88 million in SBA and multi-family loans, and PPP loans forgiven or paid off totaled $167.12 million,” said Canfield. “Our lending team has done a remarkable job replacing $238.00 million in loans that have been sold or rolled off over a 12 month period.”

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 5% to $185.42 million, at March 31, 2022, from $185.16 million recorded a year earlier. C&I loans represented 27% of total loans at March 31, 2022. Commercial real estate loans increased 49% year-over-year to $374.00 million at March 31, 2021, representing 54% of total loans, and declined 2% on a linked quarter basis. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $117.43 million in multi-family loans originated by our So Cal team.

Agriculture loans, representing 8% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2022, increased 55% to $58.02 million from a year ago and grew 1% from December 31, 2021. Real estate construction and land development loans totaled $37.63 million, or 5% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $15.73 million, or 2% of loans, at March 31, 2022. SBA-PPP loans represented 3% of the portfolio and there were $330,000 in unamortized PPP fees capitalized on the balance sheet at quarter end. At March 31, 2022, the SBA, USDA, or other government agencies, guaranteed loans totaled $103.25 million, or 15% of the loan portfolio.

The investment portfolio increased 25%, or $58.54 million, to $291.98 million at March 31, 2022, from $233.43 million at March 31, 2021, and remained flat from $291.97 at December 31, 2021. “The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt,” stated Canfield. “We will continue to use the investment portfolio for liquidity purposes, to balance our overall asset/liability position, as well as for earnings.”

Total deposits increased 15% to $961.51 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $836.31 million from a year earlier, and grew 3% from $936.55 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 20% to $611.89 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $511.50 million at March 31, 2021, and increased 3% from $594.04 million at December 31, 2021. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 64% of total deposits at March 31, 2022. Short-term borrowed funds, excluding sub-debt, were zero at March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, compared to $5.00 million from a year earlier.

Shareholders’ equity increased 21% to $85.58 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $70.92 million from a year ago, and decreased 4% from $89.29 million at December 31, 2021. Book value per common share increased 19% to $27.53 at March 31, 2022, compared to $23.12 at March 31, 2021, and decreased by 5% from $29.08 at December 31, 2021.

“As a result of the sharp rise in interest rates over the past quarter our securities portfolio has swung to an unrealized loss position at March 31, 2022, from an unrealized gain at December 31, 2021. Because these changes flow through accumulated other comprehensive income in shareholders equity we saw a decline in shareholders equity on a consolidated basis of $3.71 million. The tangible common equity ratio was 7.76% at March 31, 2022, compared to 8.27% at December 31, 2022, and 7.41% one year ago,” stated Canfield. ”With rates expected to rise further in coming months we will likely see additional volatility in the market pricing of the portfolio which will flow through to total equity.”

“At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains, are not calculated in for regulatory capital purposes. Tier-1 capital at the Bank was $129.69 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 11.82% for Q1-2022, while the total risk based capital ratio was 18.12%,” stated Canfield.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets were $2.90 million, or 0.26% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.49 million, or 0.16% of total assets at March 31, 2021, and $2.93 million, or 0.27% of total assets at December 31, 2021. Included in nonperforming assets were $800,000 of restructured loans that were performing under the terms of their agreement(s) at March 31, 2022, compared to $828,000 performing restructured loans at December 31, 2021. There were no performing restructured loans a year earlier.

Past due loans 30-60 days totaled $8.27 million at March 31,2022, compared to $5.82 million at March 31, 2021, and $3.83 million at December 31, 2021. Past due loans from 60-90 days were $173,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.67 million a year earlier and $254,000 in the preceding quarter. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $16.05 million, compared to no past due loans 90+ days from a year ago and $10,000 at December 31, 2021. The increases in past due loans 30-60 days and 90+ days largely relate to government guaranteed loans purchased by the Bank.

The Bank holds approximately $38 million of the government guaranteed portion of Small Business Administration (“SBA”) and USDA loans originated by other banks. When purchased, many of these loans were placed into a Direct Registration (“DR”) form by the SBA’s former fiscal transfer agent, Colson Inc. Under the DR program, Colson was required to remit monthly payments to the investor holding the guaranteed balance, whether or not a payment had actually been received from the borrower. In 2020 Colson lost the contract as the SBA’s fiscal transfer agent and began transitioning servicing over to a new company called Guidehouse. In late 2021, Guidehouse, under their contract with the SBA, declined to continue the DR program. Shortly thereafter all payments under the DR, and several similar programs, began to be held by Guidehouse until the DR program could be unwound and the DR holdings converted into normal SBA pass through certificates. To complicate matters, Colson has requested investors who have received payments in advance of the borrower actually remitting payment return advanced funds before they will process the conversion of certificates; however, they have provided no accounting for their claims. The Bank has requested Colson provide support and a historical accounting of the amounts claimed, and to date, have not received the information. The SBA has informed the Bank that Guidehouse is now receiving all borrower payments and is holding all funds until the process with Colson can be completed. The Bank is fully guaranteed to be paid all principal and interest, however, until the unwind process is completed, it is carrying these loans as past due.

“Although our past due loans reflect a higher delinquency compared to a year ago, and from the linked quarter, the majority of these delinquencies are purchased government guaranteed loans, and, as such, the Bank is guaranteed full payment of the principal and interest,” commented Miller. “We expect these unforeseen delays in payments will be resolved in the second quarter of 2022.” The chart below breaks out the government guaranteed portion compared to the organic delinquencies.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic Purchased Govt.

Guaranteed Total ($ in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 3,092 $ 5,178 $ 8,270 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 0 173 173 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 0 16,052 16,052 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 3,092 $ 21,403 $ 24,495 Loans on non accrual $ 2,899 0.0 $ 2,899

There was no provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2022, compared to $850,000 recorded in the first quarter a year ago and zero provisioning in the linked quarter. “Although we expect to continue benefitting from an improving economy, and from the anticipated rising interest rates in 2022, we continue to closely monitor credit quality,” said Miller. There were no net charge-offs in the current quarter, the preceding quarter, or in the first year ago quarter.

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.41% at March 31, 2022, compared to 1.26% a year earlier and 1.35% at December 31, 2021. “A substantial portion of our portfolio consists of loans guaranteed by the U.S. Government. This group of loans consists of fully guaranteed loans the Company has purchased, the PPP loans, as well as organic SBA and USDA loans the Bank has originated. When the effect of these guarantees is considered relative to the loan portfolio, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.66%, as of March 31, 2022,” added Miller.

About Communities First Financial Corporation

Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of Fresno First Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. Fresno First Bank is a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and has expanded into Southern California. The Bank is also a direct acquiring bank with VISA and MasterCard and processes payments for merchants across the country directly and through partners. Communities First Financial Corp. ranked third in the nation against its peers in the Best Community Banks Category (below $5 billion in assets) and third in the Best Growth Strategy selected from the top 50 banks in the study, reported by Bank Director. A big jump from a year ago when S&P Global ranked the Bank the #20 best performing community bank under $3 billion in assets for 2020, and #1 in California. Named to the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 and ranked one of the top performing OTCQX companies in the country, based on total return and growth in average daily dollar volume for 2018. The Bank was named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list in 2017 and to Forbes Best 25 Small Businesses in America for 2016. Additional information is available from the Company’s website at www.fresnofirstbank.com or by calling 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, our borrowers’ actual payment performance as loan deferrals related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, including the potential adverse impact of loan modifications and payment deferrals implemented consistent with recent regulatory guidance, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.





SELECT FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND RATIOS (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,102,540 $ 1,080,103 $ 957,479 2 % 15 % Total Loans 693,312 726,253 691,966 -5 % 0 % Investment securities 291,975 291,969 233,433 0 % 25 % Total deposits 961,510 936,549 836,309 3 % 15 % Shareholders equity, net $ 85,577 $ 89,292 $ 70,915 -4 % 21 % SELECT INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Gross revenue $ 13,801 $ 12,697 $ 11,017 9 % 25 % Operating expense 5,880 5,216 4,445 13 % 32 % Pre-tax, pre-provision income 7,921 7,481 6,572 6 % 21 % Net income after tax $ 5,789 $ 5,405 $ 4,196 7 % 38 % SHARE DATA: Basic earnings per share $ 1.86 $ 1.76 $ 1.37 6 % 36 % Fully diluted earnings per share $ 1.84 $ 1.74 $ 1.35 6 % 36 % Book value per common share $ 27.53 $ 29.08 $ 23.12 -5 % 19 % Common shares outstanding 3,108,219 3,070,307 3,067,907 1 % 1 % Fully diluted shares 3,140,706 3,102,524 3,097,834 1 % 1 % CFST - Stock price $ 59.75 $ 57.00 $ 41.00 5 % 46 % RATIOS: Return on average assets 2.14 % 2.00 % 1.87 % 7 % 15 % Return on average equity 26.49 % 25.15 % 24.37 % 5 % 9 % Efficiency ratio 42.60 % 41.09 % 41.52 % 4 % 3 % Yield on earning assets 4.34 % 4.25 % 4.60 % 2 % -6 % Cost to fund earning assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.10 % -1 % -24 % Net Interest Margin 4.26 % 4.16 % 4.49 % 2 % -5 % Equity to assets 7.76 % 8.27 % 7.41 % -6 % 5 % Loan to deposits ratio 72.11 % 77.55 % 82.74 % -7 % -13 % Full time equivalent employees 86.0 77.5 62.0 11 % 39 % BALANCE SHEET DATA - AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,097,173 $ 1,074,440 $ 910,728 2 % 20 % Total loans 725,136 707,695 653,894 2 % 11 % Investment securities 297,048 284,958 224,899 4 % 32 % Deposits 953,547 941,227 789,777 1 % 21 % Shareholders equity, net $ 88,627 $ 85,248 $ 69,843 4 % 27 % ASSET QUALITY: Total delinquent accruing loans $ 24,495 $ 4,096 $ 7,493 498 % 227 % Nonperforming assets $ 2,899 $ 2,930 $ 1,491 -1 % 94 % Non Accrual / Total Loans .42 % .40 % .22 % 4 % 94 % Nonperforming assets to total assets .26 % .27 % .16 % -3 % 69 % LLR / Total loans 1.41 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 5 % 12 %







STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended: Percentage Change From: (unaudited) Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Interest Income Loan interest income $ 9,228 $ 9,103 $ 8,349 1 % 11 % Investment income 1,961 1,853 1,508 6 % 30 % Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 19 30 51 -37 % -63 % Dividends from non-marketable equity 8 110 24 -93 % -67 % Interest income 11,216 11,096 9,932 1 % 13 % Int. on deposits 208 213 228 -2 % -9 % Int. on short-term borrowings 1 0 1 0 % 0 % Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 0 % 0 % Interest expense 673 677 693 -1 % -3 % Net interest income 10,543 10,419 9,239 1 % 14 % Provision for loan losses 0 0 850 0 % -100 % Net interest income after provision 10,543 10,419 8,389 1 % 26 % Non-Interest Income: Total deposit fee income 475 462 270 3 % 76 % Debit / credit card interchange income 127 136 101 -7 % 26 % Merchant services income 1,679 1,111 961 51 % 75 % Gain on sale of loans 803 413 17 94 % 4624 % Other operating income 174 156 429 12 % -59 % Non-interest income 3,258 2,278 1,778 43 % 83 % Non-Interest Expense: Salaries & employee benefits 3,848 3,265 2,606 18 % 48 % Occupancy expense 235 202 210 16 % 12 % Other operating expense 1,797 1,749 1,629 3 % 10 % Non-interest expense 5,880 5,216 4,445 13 % 32 % Net income before tax 7,921 7,481 5,722 6 % 38 % Tax provision 2,132 2,076 1,526 3 % 40 % Net income after tax $ 5,789 $ 5,405 $ 4,196 7 % 38 %







BALANCE SHEET ($ in thousands ) End of Period: Percentage Change From: (unaudited) Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 17,992 $ 13,418 $ 16,765 34 % 7 % Fed funds sold and deposits in banks 67,384 23,362 1,345 188 % 4910 % CDs in other banks 1,490 1,490 2,237 0 % -33 % Investment securities 291,975 291,969 233,433 0 % 25 % Loans held for sale 5,430 3,811 0 42 % 0 % Portfolio loans outstanding: RE constr & land development 37,630 31,916 20,631 18 % 82 % Residential RE 1-4 Family 15,733 17,150 16,646 -8 % -5 % Commercial Real Estate 373,954 382,023 250,713 -2 % 49 % Agriculture 58,022 57,348 37,484 1 % 55 % Commercial and Industrial 185,424 185,155 176,788 0 % 5 % SBA PPP Loans 22,378 52,594 189,485 -57 % -88 % Consumer and Other 171 67 219 155 % -22 % Total Portfolio Loans 693,312 726,253 691,966 -5 % 0 % Deferred fees & discounts (2,492 ) (2,981 ) (4,930 ) -16 % -49 % Allowance for loan losses (9,785 ) (9,785 ) (8,698 ) 0 % 12 % Loans, net 681,035 713,487 678,338 -5 % 0 % Non-marketable equity investments 4,131 4,132 3,062 -0 % 35 % Cash value of life insurance 8,447 8,397 8,247 1 % 2 % Accrued interest and other assets 24,656 20,037 14,052 23 % 75 % Total assets $ 1,102,540 $ 1,080,103 $ 957,479 2 % 15 % LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 611,890 $ 594,044 $ 511,497 3 % 20 % Interest checking 28,401 26,277 37,071 8 % -23 % Savings 95,902 81,324 91,282 18 % 5 % Money market 171,589 168,423 126,797 2 % 35 % Certificates of deposits 53,728 66,481 69,662 -19 % -23 % Total deposits 961,510 936,549 836,309 3 % 15 % Short-term borrowings 0 0 5,000 0 % -100 % Long-term debt 39,323 39,283 39,165 0 % 0 % Other liabilities 16,130 14,979 6,090 8 % 165 % Total liabilities 1,016,963 990,811 886,564 3 % 15 % Common stock & paid in capital 33,136 32,486 31,753 2 % 4 % Retained earnings 59,737 53,948 37,618 11 % 59 % Total equity 92,873 86,434 69,371 7 % 34 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (7,296 ) 2,858 1,544 -355 % -573 % Shareholders equity, net 85,577 89,292 70,915 -4 % 21 % Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,102,540 $ 1,080,103 $ 957,479 2 % 15 %







ASSET QUALITY ($ in thousands) Period Ended: (unaudited) Mar. 31,

2022 Dec. 31,

2021 Mar. 31,

2021 Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 8,270 $ 3,832 $ 5,824 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days $ 173 $ 254 $ 1,669 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days $ 16,052 $ 10 0.0 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 24,495 $ 4,096 $ 7,493 Loans on non accrual $ 2,899 $ 2,930 $ 1,491 Other real estate owned 0.0 0.0 0.0 Nonperforming assets $ 2,899 $ 2,930 $ 1,491 Performing restructured loans $ 800 $ 828 0.0 Delq 30-60 / Total Loans 1.19 % .53 % .84 % Delq 60-90 / Total Loans .02 % .04 % .24 % Delq 90+ / Total Loans 2.32 % .00 % .00 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 3.53 % .56 % 1.08 % Non Accrual / Total Loans .42 % .40 % .22 % Nonperforming assets to total assets .26 % .27 % .16 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs 0.0 $ 64 0.0 Recoveries 0.0 0.0 0.0 Net charge-offs 0.0 $ 64 0.0 Annualized net loan losses (recoveries) to average loans .00 % .01 % .00 % LOAN LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Reserve for loan losses $ 9,785 $ 9,785 $ 8,698 Total loans $ 693,312 $ 726,253 $ 691,966 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 38,533 $ 41,497 $ 43,931 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 64,721 $ 90,493 $ 235,360 LLR / Total loans 1.41 % 1.35 % 1.26 % LLR / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (PPP and purchased) 1.55 % 1.55 % 1.90 % LLR / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.66 % 1.65 % 2.11 % LLR / Total assets .89 % .91 % .91 %







SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended: Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 BALANCE SHEET DATA - PERIOD END BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,102,540 $ 1,080,103 $ 1,023,299 $ 988,481 $ 957,479 Loans held for sale 5,430 3,811 3,835 3,852 0 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 670,934 673,659 616,036 563,160 502,481 PPP Loans 22,378 52,594 84,282 140,317 189,485 Investment securities 291,975 291,969 269,236 251,618 233,433 Non-interest bearing deposits 611,890 594,044 554,579 527,259 511,497 Interest bearing deposits 349,620 342,505 338,670 337,288 324,812 Total deposits 961,510 936,549 893,249 864,547 836,309 Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 0 5,000 Long-term debt 39,323 39,283 39,244 39,204 39,165 Total equity 92,873 86,434 80,790 75,344 69,371 Accumulated other comprehensive income (7,296 ) 2,858 3,453 3,415 1,544 Shareholders equity, net $ 85,577 $ 89,292 $ 84,243 $ 78,759 $ 70,915 INCOME STATEMENT - QUARTERLY VALUES: Interest income $ 11,216 $ 11,096 $ 10,435 $ 10,095 $ 9,932 Int. on dep. & short-term borrowings 209 213 208 210 229 Int. on long-term debt 464 464 464 464 464 Interest expense 673 677 672 674 693 Net interest income 10,543 10,419 9,763 9,421 9,239 Non-interest income 3,258 2,278 2,293 3,621 1,778 Gross revenue 13,801 12,697 12,056 13,042 11,017 Provision for loan losses 0 0 400 750 850 Non-interest expense 5,880 5,216 4,446 4,484 4,445 Net income before tax 7,921 7,481 7,210 7,808 5,722 Tax provision 2,132 2,076 1,990 2,100 1,526 Net income after tax $ 5,789 $ 5,405 $ 5,220 $ 5,708 $ 4,196 BALANCE SHEET DATA - QUARTERLY AVERAGES: Total assets $ 1,097,173 $ 1,074,440 $ 1,017,060 $ 980,937 $ 910,728 Loans held for sale 3,806 4,492 4,652 12,485 0 Loans held for investment ex. PPP 686,639 640,412 583,254 521,676 473,185 PPP Loans 38,497 67,283 117,564 177,065 180,709 Investment securities 297,048 284,958 255,152 239,475 224,899 Non-interest bearing deposits 603,185 593,190 555,860 502,819 467,690 Interest bearing deposits 350,362 348,036 334,113 351,378 322,087 Total deposits 953,547 941,227 889,973 854,198 789,777 Short-term borrowings 1,432 3 411 7,516 6,182 Long-term debt 39,305 39,265 39,225 39,186 39,147 Total equity 88,468 82,751 77,136 71,477 66,429 Accumulated other comprehensive income 159 2,497 4,019 2,394 3,414 Shareholders equity, net $ 88,627 $ 85,248 $ 81,155 $ 73,870 $ 69,843



