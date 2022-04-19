Tremor International Launches Exclusive Audience Offering of High-Reach TV Viewership Data Infused with Fyllo Cannabis & CBD Transaction Data

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremor International (AIM/NASDAQ: TRMR), a global leader in video and Connected TV (“CTV”) advertising, offering an end-to-end technology platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers to maximize yield on their digital advertising inventory, and Fyllo , the compliance-first platform providing data-driven marketing and regulatory solutions for high-growth industries, today announced the next stage of their partnership, designed to enable advertisers to reach premium, high-spending and engaged consumers across all screens, including programmatic video and CTV.



Through industry-leading data science and audience enrichment, Tremor International and Fyllo have created unique audience segments that fuse Tremor’s high-reach TV viewership data from up to 44 million US households – spanning broadcast, cable, streaming and ad content – with Fyllo’s offline-sourced, deterministic Cannabis & CBD purchase data, available exclusively to advertisers using the Tremor Video DSP or activating PMPs through the Unruly SSP – two platforms that comprise Tremor International’s end-to-end platform. Named “TV+,” these segments reflect Tremor’s larger effort to expand its TV Intelligence solution with other premium datasets to provide advertisers with more precise reach across unique, high-value audiences.

Representing more than 64 million people in the US, studies show that Cannabis & CBD consumers share a progressive mindset and propensity to buy that make them a powerful growth audience for brands and response-driven marketers.

As experts in cross-platform TV targeting and measurement, Tremor International has hand-selected the most popular TV viewership segments from its TV Intelligence solution, an expansive dataset inclusive of Set-Top Box (STB), Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) and cross-screen panel data, and enhanced them with Fyllo’s Cannabis & CBD consumer data to create a set of TV+ segments, available for activation on a 1:1 basis. Examples of the audiences now available exclusively through the Tremor Video DSP and the Unruly SSP include:

Reality TV Binge Watchers + CBD Purchasers

Premium Streaming Viewers + CBD & Cannabis Purchasers

Cooking & Wine Content Viewers + CBD Purchasers



Advertisers can also leverage Tremor’s TV data in combination with Fyllo’s Cannabis & CBD purchase data to build custom audience segments based on a brand’s specific campaign objectives and performance goals.

“As Tremor expands our TV Intelligence solution, we are exploring ways to creatively but strategically combine disparate data sets to offer advertisers unique and valuable audiences that open up new doors for their brands,” said Alexandra Dean, Senior Director, Global Partnerships & Strategy at Tremor International. “Together, Tremor and Fyllo are ahead of the curve in recognizing the value of this emerging consumer set and bringing a growing, valuable data category to the fastest growing TV and video content formats.”

"Brands targeting cannabis audiences expect a level of data sophistication that reflects the maturity and value of the segment itself,” said Steve Katelman, Chief Partnership Officer at Fyllo. “Marketers can now combine data from Fyllo and Tremor to unlock new insights and targeting opportunities on these apex consumers to drive increased performance across programmatic video and CTV."

About Tremor International

Tremor International is a collection of brands built to unite creativity, data and technology across the open internet. Our end-to-end, video-first platform facilitates and optimizes engaging advertising campaigns for brands, media groups and content creators worldwide — enabling powerful partnerships and delivering meaningful results. A leader in Connected TV and video, Tremor International’s footprint is expanding across the industry’s fastest-growing segments, driven by a global team of seasoned technologists and digital natives. Learn more at www.tremorinternational.com

About Fyllo

Fyllo is on a mission to accelerate the economies of tomorrow. Our compliance-first technology platform is trusted by high-growth organizations to target and understand consumers, activate omnichannel marketing and loyalty programs, and navigate today's ever-changing regulatory landscape. Powered by a market-leading regulatory database and the world's largest data marketplace of cannabis and CBD purchase data, Fyllo's software and solutions are used by Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands in highly-regulated industries. For more information, visit www.hellofyllo.com.

