LiquidStack and Standard Power Team Up to Build New Liquid Immersion-Cooled Data Center in the Midwest

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidStack , the global leader in liquid immersion cooling for data centers, has partnered with colocation data center provider Standard Power to build the first large-scale colocation data center in the United States to use 2-phase immersion cooling.



2-phase immersion cooling has rapidly gained attention and market share as an alternative to transitionary liquid cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip (cold plates) and 1-phase immersion cooling. LiquidStack pioneered 2-phase liquid immersion cooling in 2012 to efficiently mine Bitcoin in Hong Kong and subsequently delivered its DataTank™ systems to several 160MW+ hyperscale mining sites in Europe. In 2019, the company pivoted its focus to data centers, edge and high performance computing applications. LiquidStack’s portfolio of solutions provide best-in-class performance for heat rejection capacity, energy efficiency, water use and space reduction, and CAPEX and OPEX savings. This aligns with Standard Power’s mission of maximizing operating efficiency and computational density in the most sustainable and cost-effective way possible.

“LiquidStack is extremely pleased to announce its first major US data center deployment with Standard Power,” said Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “Building upon two years of proof of concept and field trials with hyperscale, semiconductor, hardware and Fortune 500 accounts, we’re excited to see 2-phase immersion cooling move toward common adoption in the colocation space. Standard Power is cutting the edge with LiquidStack’s market leading technology and bringing unparalleled performance, sustainability and cost savings to the forefront of the data center industry."

The facility will help many Midwest enterprises utilizing data-intense technologies – including colocation, edge computing, cryptocurrency miners, hi-flux microprocessors, GPUs, ASICs, AI Accelerators, and 5G applications – connect locally for unparalleled performance and cost savings.

“We’re a different kind of data center,” said Maxim Serezhin, CEO of Standard Power. “We believe in conscience-driven investments and technologies that also optimize costs and efficiency, so LiquidStack is the perfect partner for us to create this new, liquid-cooled data center. 2-phase immersion cooling will raise the standard for what data centers can do, not only for customers but for people and the planet.”

The new facility will also feature the DataTank™ 48U, LiquidStack’s flagship offer for centralized and regional data centers. The DataTank™ 48U features up to 252kW capacity and provides industry-leading performance and financial benefits, including:

28 times more heat rejection capacity than air cooling

41% reduction in energy use vs. air cooling

Lowest pPUE of any form of data center cooling (as low as 1.02)

Zero water consumption

Up to 60% white space and 69% land use savings

32% lower CAPEX than air cooling and 33% improvement in TCO over 3 years

Future-proof compatibility for any IT refresh or upgrade

About LiquidStack

LiquidStack has the world’s largest install base of liquid cooling for data centers globally. LiquidStack’s 2-phase immersion liquid cooling is the only proven, highly scalable, environmentally safe and sustainable solution to meet the growing thermal challenges of cloud, enterprise, edge, high performance computing and crypto-mining applications. Since pioneering 2-phase immersion cooling in 2012, LiquidStack has deployed advanced cooling solutions across the world’s most demanding compute environments, actively reducing energy and water use on a massive scale. Today, LiquidStack provides thermal management solutions to many of the world’s largest cloud services, semiconductor, manufacturing and IT hardware providers.

About Standard Power

Standard Power provides Infrastructure as a Service to advanced data processing companies, including blockchain mining and high performance computing applications. With industry-leading infrastructure management expertise, Standard Power works closely with clients to provide server management and colocation services with reliable, secure and efficient infrastructure at a low power price. As part of its Tier III+ data center designs, Standard Power focuses on technologies that support high performance computing and is one of the first to adopt liquid 2-phase immersion cooling technology.