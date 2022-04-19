Bristol Development Group Announces Leadership Transition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristol Development Group (BDG), a leading developer of upscale multifamily and mixed-use communities throughout the Southeast, has announced new roles for two longtime members of its leadership team, as Principal and Chief Executive Officer Charles Carlisle steps back from day-to-day leadership. New Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Jacobs, and Chief Investment Officer, David Hanchrow, will work together to set the direction of the company as Senior Partners.



Bristol’s executive team spent two years laying the groundwork for a seamless transition. While some roles have changed, the members of the leadership team will stay much the same. Jacobs has been with Bristol Development Group for 18 years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer.

“BDG has always been known for entrepreneurship, creativity, integrity and high-quality product, so it is a great privilege and challenge to be part of the leadership team guiding it into the future,” said Jacobs.

Hanchrow is a 32-year veteran of the multi-family industry and has been with Bristol since October of 1999. He leads site selection, acquisition, and asset disposition for Bristol.

“For 23 years, the Bristol team has excelled at putting just the right product on the best sites and operating those communities in order to achieve outstanding results for our investors and partners. I look forward to working alongside Bryan in the future as we continue to distinguish ourselves in our markets,” Hanchrow said.

Nahshon Roth, previously with US Bank, succeeds Jacobs as CFO.

Bristol Development Group was founded in 1999 by Dan Daniel, Ashlyn Meneguzzi, and Sam Yeager. The company has developed multi-family communities throughout the Southeastern United States, including multiple properties in Nashville and its newest communities in Jacksonville FL, Huntsville AL, Louisville KY, Franklin TN, Nashville TN, Knoxville TN, and Richmond VA.

Mr. Daniel passed away in 2019, but Meneguzzi and Yeager continue guiding Bristol as Founding Principals. Meneguzzi said the successful leadership transition is a testament to the stability that has become a hallmark of BDG.

“We’ve tried to be very consistent with who we are and how we run our company,” she said. “We managed through a recession, we lost a founding partner, but because we had an experienced and consistent team, we were able to navigate through these rough waters. David has been a part of that, Bryan’s been a part of that, and they’ll carry that forward into the future.”

“Charles Carlisle has served us well and we are excited about freeing him up to guide some of our most crucial and complex developments. David and Bryan will be responsible for taking Bristol to the next level during these challenging but exciting times. I have complete confidence in David and Bryan’s leadership and consider them to be two of the most reliable and competent people I have ever known. They are also close personal friends. Bristol is in good hands,” added Yeager.

Carlisle, who served as CEO for 14 years, will now focus on what has become his passion, finding interesting new development opportunities, and working with the team to guide them through the acquisition, entitlement, design, and development process. Carlisle will remain with BDG as a Principal.



About Bristol Development

Bristol Development Group is a leading private residential real estate company that specializes in developing urban and suburban multifamily communities. Established in 1999, Bristol is research driven, highly focused on its target markets, and has a distinguished history of successful development in the apartment and condominium sectors. Bristol has been the lead developer in 46 projects in seven states, including more than 11,000 units of residential development that equates to over $1.7 billion at original cost. Bristol’s current development pipeline is over $400 million.

