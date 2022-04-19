Guggenheim Partners Accepting Applications for Fourth Network for Social Innovation Cohort

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Partners is now accepting applications for the fourth cohort of the Network for Social Innovation (NSI), the firm’s venture philanthropy program designed to identify and support the growth of visionary non-profit organizations tackling some of the most challenging issues of our time.



Through the Network for Social Innovation, Guggenheim Partners invests $100,000 in several high-performing, early-stage, non-profit organizations leveraging innovative solutions to solve enduring social problems. In addition, the firm deploys its “creative capital” – access to Guggenheim Partners’ employees’ specialized skills and resources. Since launching the initiative in 2016, Guggenheim has supported 15 non-profit organizations through the Network for Social Innovation and looks forward to expanding the cohort in 2022.

“The Network for Social Innovation is a signature component of Guggenheim’s efforts to invest in the communities where we serve our clients and where our employees work and live,” said Robert Rutkoff, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Guggenheim Partners. “We look forward to helping drive impact through this initiative by partnering with organizations utilizing innovation to make a meaningful difference for intractable social problems.”

Network for Social Innovation partner and alumni organizations since inception include Drive Change, Embarc, FreeFrom, Global Health Corps, Hot Bread Kitchen, JustFix.nyc, Moneythink, Pursuit, Sanergy, Sanitation and Health Rights India, SIRUM, Start Small Think Big, UPchieve, Upsolve, and VOCEL.

Interested and eligible non-profit organizations may submit applications online at www.guggenheimpartners.com/NSI. Applications are due by May 31 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Vetting will occur in multiple rounds, and partner organizations will be selected and notified by the end of the year.

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business.

