Vector Solutions’ AlcoholEDU® for College Surpasses 11 Million-User Milestone

Tampa, FL, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcohol misuse is still one of the most pressing issues in higher education. While the number of incoming non-drinkers or abstainers has increased significantly over the past 15-plus years, the overall high-risk drinking rate among college students has remained steady, and alcohol and other substances continue to negatively impact student well-being.

In recognition of Alcohol Awareness Month in April, Vector Solutions is proud to announce that AlcoholEdu® for College, its flagship prevention course for the higher education industry, has been taken by more than 11 million first-year college students since its launch in 2000. AlcoholEDU® courses educate students on alcohol and other drugs, as well as bystander intervention skills. Institutions across the U.S. use AlcoholEDU® for College to measure changes in students’ attitudes and beliefs on course topics and benchmark elements of their campus culture against industry peers through pre- and post- course surveys.

Informed by the latest research on the socially conscious attitudes and expectations of Gen Z, this course also provides differentiated pathing for students based on their drinking experiences, including dedicated pathing for non-drinkers and students in recovery. AlcoholEDU® for College has been trusted by campus administrators for decades and continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of today’s students. Recently, the course added new content about cannabis and vaping to address growing usage trends.

“Proven, high-quality training programs like AlcoholEDU® are one of the main reasons Vector Solutions acquired the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) from EVERFI last year. We wanted to combine the strength of the CPN content with our own higher education content and deliver it through our state-of-the-art Vector Learning Management System, used by 10 million learners each year. We’re excited to bring this superior product offering and unmatched customer experience to higher education institutions, as it clearly underscores our ongoing commitment to the safety, well-being, and inclusion of students, faculty, and staff on campuses nationwide,” said Vector Solutions CEO Marc Scheipe.

Today, more than 700,000 first-year students use AlcoholEdu® for College annually, and it’s been proven effective in eight peer-reviewed studies, demonstrating its positive impact on students’ alcohol-related attitudes, drinking behaviors, and negative outcomes. Researchers at leading institutions across the U.S. rely upon and trust the results because of the depth of insights and the high quality, scope, and rigor used in the design and development of the course. Forbes profiled AlcoholEdu® for College in its 2020 piece, “The Largest Online Course Ever? A Surprising Answer and Timely Example.”

Vector Solutions, Higher Education is the industry leader in post-secondary safety and prevention training, serving more than 2,000 of the nation’s most widely recognized and prestigious institutions for more than 20 years. Its programs help drive lasting, large-scale change on the campus issues that matter most, including alcohol and other drugs; sexual assault and harassment; diversity and inclusion; and mental health. For more information, visit https://www.vectorsolutions.com/he.

Vector Solutions is the leading provider of award-winning, intelligent SaaS solutions that help organizations and individuals operate at the highest level and prepare for more challenging workplaces and environments. Providing industry-focused solutions that connect information and technology, its unique product set includes training management, continuing education (CE), compliance training, workforce scheduling, safety management, and more. Reaching approximately 31 million users and more than 35 thousand clients worldwide, Vector's mission is to serve everyday heroes by delivering intelligent software solutions that empower them to make safer, smarter, better decisions. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com.