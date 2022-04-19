Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference Announces Industry Speakers for 4/20 Event

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX), a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies through Sequire, its SaaS platform, has announced the speakers for the Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference on April 20th, 2022.



Nearly nine million active small-cap investors have been invited to the event, which will feature over 30 Cannabis & Psychedelic companies hosting 25 minute presentations, as well as 1:1 meetings with investors, and keynotes highlighting notable names in these spaces.

Here are the panels and featured speakers:

Exploring the Value and Application of Botanical and Synthetic Formulations in Psychedelic Medicine

In this conversation, Dr. Matt Johnson, Joel Stanley, and David Drapkin discuss clinical research on psychedelic compounds, specifically differentiating the development, usage, and value of botanical formulations and synthetic or single molecule formulations. They will explore the value of botanic formulations and touch on the legal and pharmaceutical landscape in psychedelics today. Dr. Johnson explains the potential of these compounds and what it means for the treatment of mental disorders including addiction, trauma, depression, PTSD, ADHD, and anxiety.

Building An Industry Worthy of The Plant

During this conversation Steve DeAngelo and Andrew DeAngelo share insider knowledge about the current cannabis landscape, latest developments in the industry, and what to expect in the near future as cannabis legalization expands across the nation.

Debt Capital For Everyone with James Dworkin

Hear from James Dworkin, Managing Director of Seaport Global Securities, on the state of the cannabis debt, equity, and M&A markets and how everyone can access them. Seaport Global is a privately held capital markets firm specializing in global credit sales, trading and research, and investment banking. Through strong, long-standing relationships across sectors and a powerful credit distribution network, Seaport gives institutional clients the most informed and comprehensive view of the specialized secondary market.

Event: 2022 Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 20th, 2022

Time: 9:00am ET - 4:00pm ET

“The whole team is really excited to host these incredible companies and speakers for our 2nd Annual Sequire Cannabis & Psychedelic Conference. We have some returning legends, like Steve DeAngelo, as well as many new experts, sharing their insights on the Cannabis and Psychedelic markets. We believe their wisdom and guidance is invaluable to our audiences,” said Morgan Fogg, Vice President of Community & Events at SRAX.

Marijuana Company Of America Inc, Item 9 Labs, Delic Corp., Can B Corp., and Pressure Biosciences, Inc. are the sponsors of this exciting event.

