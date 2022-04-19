VidMob Joins Pledge 1%, Ensures Give Back Commitment Grows with the Business

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, today announced that the company has joined Pledge 1%, a global movement of like-minded companies where giving back is baked into their DNA. As part of Pledge 1%, VidMob will pledge one percent of the company’s total equity to VidMob Gives, its 501(c)(3) foundation that activates the company’s mission to evolve creativity for the better with non-profits all over the world. This builds on VidMob’s existing practice of donating 1% of the company’s revenue through a combination of donations, employee participation and its intelligent creative technology and services.



By making this pledge, VidMob is joining a distinguished group of companies in 100 countries around the world that are igniting billions of dollars in new philanthropy. VidMob provides the fastest path to creative that works and helps businesses drive marketing performance with Intelligent Creative technology and services.

“From day one, being a positive force for our entire stakeholder community was built into the foundation of our company. We’ve helped over 100 non-profit organizations create thousands of intelligent ads that have had a meaningful and measurable impact on their efforts. Through this grant, we hope to exponentially grow our impact potential with organizations in need,” said Alex Collmer, CEO and Co-Founder of VidMob. “I am incredibly proud that VidMob has joined an organization that shares similar values, using business as a force for good while creating significant stakeholder value.”

“We are thrilled to partner with VidMob to support and further their efforts to help nonprofits strategically increase the visibility they deserve, expand their resources, and maximize their impact,” said Amy Lesnick, Chief Executive and President of Pledge 1%. “By generously adding an equity commitment to fuel their long term social impact, VidMob is a great role model for other companies, helping Pledge 1% to build a vibrant movement that inspires and empowers every company to leverage their assets for good.”

“Pledge 1% aligns perfectly with our company's mission to further the UN’s sustainable development goals, which are the guide rails to our pro bono offering,” said Burr Purnell, Executive Director of VidMob Gives. “We're excited to further support the growth of the Pledge 1% movement as part of its leadership program, Builders, and we look forward to helping inspire, educate and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee across the business landscape to leverage their own unique assets to be a force for good.”

About Pledge 1%

Pledge 1% is a force multiplier and global movement to inspire, educate, and empower every entrepreneur, company, and employee to be a force for good. Over 15,000 members in 100 countries around the world have used Pledge 1%’s flexible framework to ignite billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of volunteer hours in new philanthropy. To learn more about Pledge 1%, and how your company can get involved, visit pledge1percent.org .

About VidMob

VidMob is the world’s leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501(c)(3) VidMob Gives. Learn more about VidMob and VidMob Gives .