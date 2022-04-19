Forza Innovations Inc. Announces Sustainable Origins Update

SAN DIEGO, CA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Forza Innovations Inc. (OTC Pink: FORZ) (the “Company”), a health-tech wearable innovation company, is pleased to provide a company update for previously announced first strategic acquisition under the Forza umbrella. Sustainable Origins, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the business of collections and refinement of renewable fuel inputs.

Aloysius Callaghan, CEO. of Sustainable Origins, comments that, “Sustainable Origins has seen tremendous growth and has roughly doubled the business in the last month. Due to the increase in price for oil and used cooking oil profits have increased by 15 percent since the beginning of the year. We anticipate continued steady expansion as we execute our strategic plan including marketing and equipment upgrades. Sustainable Origins is committed to the effort to provide a clean, sustainable, and eco-friendly future through the recycling of used cooking oil.”

Sustainable Origins has recently commenced a digital marketing campaign with LinkedIn targeting restaurant owners, general managers, operation managers and restaurant group chief executive officers. It is also onboarding with the DeAlva Wilson Agency, which connects larger firms to businesses to facilitate vendor diversity. A platform called supplier gateway will allow this agency to liaison connections to grow our client base.

Sustainable Origins is also upgrading equipment to install Blue Rover Ai tank sensors in the customers oil storage tanks. These sensors will notify the Company how full each customer tank is so pickups can be scheduled with better precision and eliminate the need for the restaurants to call when the tanks become full. This will give Sustainable Origins a competitive advantage as most of our competitors who are not utilizing this technology.

Alex Stone, President of Sustainable Origins, comments that, “Now that we have our equipment and base operations optimized, we can focus on building the business and continue to grow. We are very optimistic and the future is bright for this business.”

“I am pleased with the overall progress Sustainable Origins has made in the short period of time since the acquisition. The team is moving in the right direction and doing what it takes to bring this company to the next level,” stated Johnny Forzani, President and CEO of Forza Innovations, Inc.

