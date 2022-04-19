GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended April 16, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces this week we saw over 200 players pay to join the Premier MTG event, alongside sponsorship from Betadwarf to support the prize pool of the Minion Masters title. The Company continues to pursue additional pathways to revenue, tirelessly working to grow the value being delivered to our advertisers and sponsors - and ultimately, to our investors!



Last week, the Company offered a Premier event, the April Set Championship Qualifier for Magic the Gathering! The Company also brought Clash Royale back to the lineup for its first event for the year with us, alongside the next in our series of events for both Minion Masters and Smash Brothers Ultimate.

During this week's Minion Masters tournament, BadAsAfish80 was joined in the commentary booth by fdmfdm, a member of the Minion Masters development team! The community voted unanimously to try out a new format, Double-Elimination Swiss - instead of swiss rounds ending in a top cut to a single elimination playoff bracket, instead players continued to play each swiss round, being eliminated at any time they suffered a second match loss.

Heavy Ravager push decks have fallen out of the meta on the ladder, and that was reflected in the tournament, creating the opportunity for late-game deck archetypes to flourish, like Avea and Demon Warrior. Round 5 saw Nataraja face off against 3344 - a previous tournament champion versus a tournament newcomer. 3344’s Apep Demon Warrior deck proved too strong in the late game against Nataraja’s Milloween, enabling him to secure the match! 3344 went on to face dragoN, another previous tournament winner. 3344 got off to a great start, taking the first game with aBats, Bats, Bats + Bannerman Morellia deck, overwhelming Apep. dragoN hit back taking back-to-back wins with Apep and Morellia, and then switched to a Colossus + Rock Rivals Mordar deck as he looked to close out the tournament. dragoN's heart must have sunk when he saw Mana Puff Madness (MPM) cast for the first time, knowing those pesky Mana Puffs would be resurrected by the tombstones, rendering them almost useless. 3344 did a great job with his R3-KT deck and utilized MPM at every opportunity when there was a tombstone available, which nullified a ket part of dragoN’s win condition. dragoN showed why he was a three-time champion, overcoming the odds to sneak in some valuable resurrections and turn the tide of the battle, pulling off the miracle of winning the matchup in spite of his tombstones being hobbled most of the match. With this victory dragoN not only defended his title but succeeded in his quest for a three-peat!

This week's Smash Ultimate event was one for the history books! Chris had an incredible run, toppling veteran players such as jjcat00, Peru, and even JaZaR, to secure himself a spot in grand finals on the upper bracket. JaZar, having won every Weekly Workout he has ever attended, was finally dethroned! He had to settle for a 3rd place finish this time, falling to Chris and then being defeated by enhancedpv in the lower bracket. EvilGoku managed to make top 8 by employing a very interesting strategy, where his objective was to simply inhale the enemy as kirby and spit them out into the blastzone. Last week we saw enhancedpv fall just short of taking the crown from JaZaR, and this week he returned stronger than ever, defeating JaZaR in the lower bracket, then taking the series from the undefeated Chris in the Grand Finals!

For this month's Legends of Runeterra event, the competition was fierce, with numerous Seasonal Champions including Blackboss, Elder Senior, and Saltysimon, alongside Worlds Championship competitors including xxWhatAmIxx and Kevinlor. In spite of this stiff opposition, some up and coming players were able to make a name for themselves by making the cut, such as Mathonical, and Kazooiebee. After the top cut the competition really heated up, as seen in the final game of quarter finals between xxWhatAmIxx and Mathonical. WhatAmI was favored in the matchup, playing Darkness Control into Mathonical’s Fizz Lulu deck, especially with WhatAmI's opening hand looking nearly perfect to counter Math's strategy, finding both of his Withering Wails - and exhibiting masterful patience, managing to kill at least three units with each of them. xxWhatAmIxx managed to whittle Math down to 1 card in hand and one unit on board, while he only needed time to use his hand full of stabilizing answers to stage his comeback after falling to 4 life. At this point Math pulled the perfect line, managing to draw a Pokey stick for one point of damage, into a Bandle City Mayor, generating an Aloof Travelers, that drew him into one of his last Get Excited to close out the match ONE ACTION before WhatAmI could have gained life and cemented himself back in the game.

In the Grand Finals, Mathonical duked it out with 4LW, coming to a climax in game 3 of the series. Mathonical was on Riven Viktor, and was lucky enough to randomly get Spellshield on their Viktor, while 4LW piloted Taliyah Ziggs, and the two were neck and neck for board position and the potential to blow the other out in an instant. Mathonical went for the kill, Ambushing his shielded Viktor for a lethal attack, only for 4LW to have the perfect answer; double Quicksand and a blocker that Mathonical was able to destroy before damage went through. 4LW then attacked back leaving Mathonical at 1 life point and in a bad way. At this point Mathonical’s luck shone through, with Viktor’s next two keywords ending up to be ANOTHER instance of Spellshield, and exactly OVERWHELM, ensuring they could safely swing in and close out the finals for first place, leaving the casters and chat stunned at the outcome!

eSports has grown to become the new way to spend time as a family, with more and more parents exploring this activity with their children. 20% of millennial parents globally state that playing video games is one of their favorite family activities – ranking as the number one hobby amongst families in the US. As parents are interacting more with the gaming industry, it is only a matter of time before eSports also becomes a family viewing experience. In the same way that traditional sports viewership unites the family unit, in the years ahead so too will eSports.

More parents are being exposed to the world of eSports than ever before, and as such the industry must be prepared for an influx of new audiences to cater for. As a result, we believe we are likely to see the eSports industry pivot in order to make its branding, marketing and partnerships reflect more of a family focus in the coming years.

