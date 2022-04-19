Veteran Security Industry CEO and Board Member Alex Eckelberry Joins Prevasio as Chairman

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevasio, Inc., a startup providing next-generation tools to democratize Cloud Security Posture Management, announces that Alex Eckelberry will be joining the company as chairman. Eckelberry joins the board as the company is experiencing rapid global expansion and increased user adoption and follows on the recent appointment of Oscar Marquez as the company's CEO.

"With our rapid growth and increased market interest, it was vital that we build out a world-class board. Alex brings a broad and deep expertise not only in corporate governance but also in the security industry itself," said Prevasio CEO Oscar Marquez. "We're thrilled that Alex is joining us as a key member of our team and look forward to working with him as we continue to expand."

Eckelberry is a veteran cyber security industry leader and visionary, currently an Entrepreneur in Residence at SRI International. He has nearly 30 years of experience in technology and related areas, with stints at Borland International, Quarterdeck Corporation (now Symantec), GFI Software, Affinitiv and Ontrack Data. Eckelberry grew his last company, Sunbelt Software, to a major security industry player, resulting by the company's acquisition by Insight Venture Partners. He also spent several years working in venture capital at Bulldog Capital Management (now part of Monitor Deloitte), where he invested in a wide range of technology companies. Eckelberry is currently a board member of Malwarebytes and Runaware Holdings AB; previously, he was the first independent board member of publicly traded Knowbe4 and is a past board member of the Google/Harvard joint venture StopBadware, as well a board member of BlueStripe Software (acquired by Microsoft).

"Prevasio's solution is important, as it democratizes complex and critical cloud infrastructure for AWS and Google Cloud Platform — with a roadmap to support a broad range of other cloud platforms. Security on many of these platforms is a serious issue, and Prevasio's product provides a robust solution to the problem," said Alex Eckelberry. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this company's explosive growth."

About Prevasio

Prevasio (www.prevasio.io) was founded in 2020 by a group of dedicated DevOps and threat research experts. Prevasio democratizes cloud security, providing rapid AI-driven security and compliance for AWS and GCP without the necessity of agents or sidecars, and without the high cost of traditional approaches. For any questions related to this news or the company, please email Lauren Galvez at pr@prevasio.com or follow us at https://www.prevasio.io.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.