Real Estate Finance Veteran Darren Weaver Joins Renovo Financial as Chief Credit Officer

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renovo Financial, one of the country’s leading residential real estate investment lenders, today announced that Darren Weaver, a longtime real estate finance expert, has joined the company as Chief Credit Officer. In this role he will ensure the company continues to offer a positive overall borrowing experience and at the same time, oversee the disciplined credit culture that has been a part of the company since its inception. Weaver is based in Renovo’s Chicago headquarters.

Weaver began his career in finance with EY, after which he worked for Finance of America Commercial, Toorak Capital Partners and most recently, Man Global Private Markets, in credit and capital markets roles.



“Darren has spent his career in finance, capital markets and real estate lending, preparing him to take on this demanding position,” said Kevin Werner, CEO of Renovo Financial. “Renovo has grown so rapidly that we needed someone who could step into this role quickly and efficiently to make sure our market expansion continues to be focused on both amazing customer service and strong credit decisions that have been part of Renovo’s DNA since the company began operations in 2011.”



Renovo Financial, a private residential investment lender, operates on pillars of reliability, flexibility, speed, efficiency, and local team expertise. Employing a one-stop shop model, Renovo offers residential real estate investors a full suite of loan programs, including single family and multi-family rehab, new construction, and 30-year DSCR term rental loans, as well as in-house underwriting and servicing. Renovo’s commitment to building local long-term client partnerships, combined with its end-to-end product suite, means clients experience the best products and pricing of a national financial institution, but with the attention and service of a nimble local startup.



Renovo has grown quickly during its 11-year history, beginning with its Chicago headquarters and expanding to 16 additional major markets across the country, serving key residential real estate sectors including Dallas, Boston, Southern California, Phoenix, New York, Miami and Denver. The company recently surpassed $2 billion in originations, $1 billion of which occurred in just the past 12 months.



“I am absolutely thrilled to have joined one of the most innovative, customer-focused residential lending companies in the industry whose reputation was built on providing stellar customer service. The level of local market expertise the Renovo team has is unparalleled in the industry, and provides critical information to real estate investors as the markets continue to be in flux. When clients are ready to invest, our team is ready to come alongside them for every step of the process,” said Weaver.

About Renovo Financial

Founded in 2011, Renovo Financial is a fast-growing residential real estate investment lender for entrepreneurs who rehab or build investment properties. Renovo uses local market expertise, real-world underwriting, and a service-driven approach to create financing relationships that deliver more than just simple working capital. Cofounded by Kevin Werner, Daniel Rosen, and Granite Creek Capital Partners, Renovo has become one of the largest residential real estate investment lenders serving the surrounding Chicagoland area, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Boston, Miami, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, St. Louis, Connecticut, and Raleigh, NC. Renovo Financial was recently recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as a FAST 50 company, a compilation of the region’s fastest-growing private residential real estate lenders.

RF Mortgage Services Corporation (NMLS #2135934) and certain RF Mortgage Services Corporation employees perform acts for which a license is required.

In Arizona, RF Mortgage Services Corporation serves as the arranging entity under Arizona Mortgage Banker License #BK-1025412.

