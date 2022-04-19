Hanmi Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report on April 15, 2022.

“Hanmi is a community bank that believes long-term corporate value is derived by investing in the communities we serve,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi. “Our ESG Report reflects our continued desire to provide transparency into our efforts around environmental, social and governance issues. We believe our commitment to doing what is right for our customers, employees, stockholders, and our broader community will ensure that Hanmi is well positioned to continue sustainable growth into the future.”

To learn more about Hanmi’s ESG efforts and to view the report in full, visit https://investors.hanmi.com/corporate-governance/esg.

Among the many areas this report covers, key highlights include:

Supporting our Community:

Over the past four years, Hanmi employees have spent almost 2,500 hours volunteering in the community. In addition, Hanmi has donated over $1.5 million in the last four years to various organizations throughout our communities.



Since 2016, Hanmi has provided over $785,000 in scholarships, assisting 354 diverse students, from elementary to college level, across 12 states through The Hanmi Bank Dream Scholarship for At-Risk Youth Program. This provides educational support to at-risk youths to help them achieve their educational goals and future dreams.



Hanmi has continued its support of local non-profit organizations at pre-pandemic levels. In 2021, we supported non-profit organizations in the local community, donating $350,000 to our partner organizations. In February 2022, Hanmi made a long-term commitment of $7.5 million to a Community Reinvestment Act fund, with an initial investment of $830,000.



Supporting our Employees and Environment:

Hanmi is focused on the growth and development of our talent. Through the 2021 Annual Review process, we promoted 15% of our workforce for their commitment to excellence.

Through Hanmi Banking School, the Corporate Learning and Development department offers a variety of programs to empower employees with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful and remain competitive.

In 2021, we launched the Hanmi Credit Trainee Program, which allows qualified talent with no prior banking experience entry into a 12-month program with internal and Moody’s Analytics training courses.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanmi created safe and healthy environments for our employees and customers. In addition, we recognized our essential branch staff with special bonuses and meal stipends for their continued efforts during the pandemic.



Hanmi offered an assortment of Wellness Efforts during 2021, including offering employee challenges to earn rewards, on-site flu vaccinations, COVID vaccination raffles. In 2021, we issued a Wellness Day to all employees to take a well-deserved break to rest, maintain overall health, and connect with friends and family.



Hanmi continues its efforts to mitigate our environmental impact. Our Corporate Real Estate team looks for opportunities to further environmentally sustainable practices. In 2021, Hanmi Financial Corporation moved its headquarters to the Wilshire Grand Center, a LEED certified space furthering environmentally sustainable practices in Downtown Los Angeles.



Supporting Board Diversity:

We are proud to have a majority diverse Board with complementary core competencies. Our diverse Board consists of 30% women and 70% gender/ethnic diversity, and have broad experience in business, finance, accounting, risk management, strategic planning, marketing or administration.



“As we celebrate Hanmi’s 40-year history, we are proud to highlight our accomplishments on behalf of our customers and our communities,” continued Bonnie Lee.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

