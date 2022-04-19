Protenus Granted New Patent 'Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Drug Dispensing Systems'

BALTIMORE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its fundamental commitment to innovation, Protenus is pleased to announce the recent grant of US Patent No. 11,295,844 titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Drug Dispensing Systems." With this patent, Protenus now holds a number of granted US patents covering various key aspects of patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance technologies, along with several other pending US and foreign patent applications.

Protenus' privacy monitoring patents cover various techniques for determining patient data access events that constitute possible breaches of patient data. For example, these patents include numerous techniques such as retrieving HR data, tagging data access events, determining associations between employees within clinical groups, and displaying alerts related to possible breaches.

Protenus' drug diversion patents cover various techniques for detecting anomalous drug dispensing events. Covered techniques include clustering dispensing events into groups, determining dispensing patterns, displaying alerts for outlier dispensing events, and determining confidence levels associated with alerted outlier events, among other things.

These patents demonstrate Protenus' determination to protect its intellectual property in the healthcare compliance analytics space. "Protenus has been a leader in healthcare analytics, and we are taking deliberate steps to protect our intellectual property," said Nick Culbertson, CEO and Co-Founder. "Our continued dedication also allows us to deliver innovative solutions to our hospital customers that help them reduce risk."

Any licensing inquiries or other questions about Protenus' patent portfolio should be directed to Protenus VP of Legal, Amy Much, at amy.much@protenus.com.

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Learn more on Protenus.com or visit us on Twitter @Protenus.

