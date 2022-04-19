American Field Announces the AF Hill Country Hoedown Event in Austin This May

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Field, the nation's leading brand discovery experience, is heading to Austin this May to host the first annual AF Hill Country Hoedown event. The event will offer guests a unique opportunity to experience the best of the Texas Hill Country, all within Austin's city limits.

Once inside the event, guests will have the opportunity to sip craft refreshments, eat award-winning barbecue, and enjoy country music through cutting-edge outdoor speakers alongside numerous other activations and experiences.

Event Highlights:

Guests can discover 60+ brands including Ball and Buck, Sallyeander, Kuiu, Poncho Outdoors, Jim Green Footwear, Shwood Eyewear and Sendero Provisions.

Guests can demo the toughest gear from brands including Turtle Box Audio, Gunner Kennels, Kammok and Mod Bikes.

Guests can book exclusive private ranch rentals via Explore Ranches and see luxury off-road camping vehicles from Adventure ATX.

Guests will be able to enjoy premium refreshments from Texas' own Rambler Sparkling Water, All Hands, Desert Door and Epic Western brands.

Guests will be able to customize purchases through onsite embroidery and leather monogramming services offered by Richter Goods X Lunchroom Anxiety and Clayton & Crume.

DETAILS:

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, May 21-22, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Fair Market, 1100 East 5th St., Austin, Texas

Get Tickets at: shopaf.co/austin

What Brands Are Saying:

"We're an Austin-based brand making a name for ourselves in the outdoor performance apparel world. We're excited to host our first in-person event in two years and to have you try out our newest gear." — Clayton Spencer of Poncho Outdoors, www.ponchooutdoors.com

"As a direct-to-consumer brand, in-person events are an incredibly valuable opportunity for folks to see and feel the quality of GUNNER's products. Come on by (bonus points if your dog is with you) and get your hands on the products, test the sizing or simply say hello. We'll be offering a show special for those that want to purchase, as well as hosting a giveaway. We can't wait to meet you." — Kylie Williamson of Gunner Kennels, www.gunner.com

"We're excited to be coming out to the Hill Country Hoedown to showcase the new Spring 2022 collection and have the chance to meet members of the Austin community." — Alex Faherty of Faherty Brand, www.fahertybrand.com

VIEW THE COMPLETE BRAND LIST at shopaf.co/austin.

ABOUT AF:

AF is on a mission to make shopping fun again by redefining the consumer shopping experience every day. The focus of AF is to build lasting relationships between consumers and the world's best brands. Founded in 2012 by Mark Bollman, AF was conceived from the desire to highlight innovative brands crafting long-lasting, quality goods. www.shopaf.co

