Creative Health Care Management Celebrates National Nurses Week 2022 With a Complimentary Webinar for Nursing and Healthcare Professionals

Bloomington, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Creative Health Care Management announced it will celebrate National Nurses Week 2022 and host a complimentary nurses week webinar, Recovery & Recommitment: Reconnecting with the Joy, Meaning, and Purpose in Health Care. The webinar will take place May 11th at noon Central and will focus on sources of fragmentation and disconnection among care givers and workflow practices that affect the patient experience and staff satisfaction.

“It is my hope that nurses across the country will join me in this celebration of our noble profession and move forward with better well-being for self, team, communities, and the world” said webinar presenter Mourine Evans.

Evans, a nurse herself, is known for inspiring caregivers to reach higher levels of achievement through learning. She teaches tangible practical skills and has an uncanny ability to be simultaneously brilliant and simple, which helps participants quickly grasp concepts and immediately be able to apply them to their work.

Attendees of this webinar will reflect on the impact of the pandemic and the need for unity and shared possibilities. They will also explore the purpose and evidence supporting the significance of relationships between health care professionals and people in their care, as well as learn specific practices for building authentic, positive relationships. Register at insert registration link.

Creative Health Care Management has been partnering with health care organizations for nurses week for decades, offering inspirational presentations, small group dialogues, and virtual sessions to reenergize teams.

Our team of dynamic speakers bring reality-based joy and healing that can be delivered in manners ranging from relaxing to humorous—whatever your team needs. Activities for nurses week and sessions can be delivered multiple times a day to support and honor more of your staff and boost morale. Topics include care for the caregiver, building and promoting healthy teams, wellness for nurses, celebrating nursing’s past to build our future, empowering the leader within, and many more. All presentations are customized to your organization’s needs.

For more information on the History of Nursing and Nurse Facts from Creative Healthcare Management or to hear more about our programs for healthcare professionals please contact us.

https://thenewsfront.com/creative-health-care-management-celebrates-national-nurses-week-2022-with-a-complimentary-webinar-for-nursing-and-healthcare-professionals/