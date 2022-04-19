ConnectWise Amplifies MSP Cyberattack Defense with Incident Response Service

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced a new service offering designed to help MSPs and their clients rapidly respond to attacks and recover from security incidents. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides direct, around-the-clock access to a team of expert cybersecurity analysts to provide immediate assistance to assess, contain and remediate threats to minimize impact and business disruption.



According to the 2022 ConnectWise MSP Threat Report , there was a 10-15% increase in ransomware incidents by quarter in 2021, with 56% of all incidents occurring in the second half of the year. When it comes to cyberattacks, preparation is the best prevention for MSPs that are increasingly becoming targets of threat actors. For MSPs and their clients that often lack resources to properly respond to incidents, the ConnectWise Incident Response Service provides an immediate life-line to skilled cybersecurity experts that accelerate incident resolution and help avoid mistakes that can be costly to business operations.

“With a talent shortage, more sophisticated threat actors and more technologies to protect, cybersecurity incidents can quickly overwhelm an MSP and their end client and jeopardize protection of their client’s critical assets,” said Raffael Marty, General Manager, Cybersecurity, ConnectWise. “Every second counts in a cyberattack, so having a team of security experts at a moment’s notice is a game-changing force multiplier for an MSP’s successful delivery of cybersecurity services. With this service, MSPs can confidently turn to ConnectWise to gain swift understanding and control of the situation to eradicate threats and prevent costly downtime.”

The ConnectWise Incident Response Service also aids in the recovery process with forensic examination of system data, user activity and artifacts of digital evidence to determine the extent of compromise and identify which threat actor might be involved. The ConnectWise Incident Response Service is available today to both ConnectWise partners and non-partners.

For more information, visit: connectwise.com/platform/security-management/incident-response-service

