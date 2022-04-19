DZS to Present the Power of Open Packet-Based Mobile Transport and 5G Network Software at Open RAN World 2022

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced its participation at the upcoming Open RAN World 2022, a leading Open RAN ecosystem event taking place in Berlin April 26-28, 2022. DZS Director of Product Management for Mobile & Optical Edge Rick Wank will participate in a panel discussion titled “Beyond the RAN: Next-Generation Technologies for the Network,” on April 28, 2022 at 12:20 p.m local time. At its booth #28, DZS will also have next-generation solutions from its DZS Chronos Mobile & Optical Edge portfolio on display that are making Open RAN networks a reality around the world.

“As service providers deploy 5G and implement virtual RAN (vRAN) architectures, everyone is taking a fresh look at Open RAN architectures to drive wireless network automation and lower costs,” said Rick Wank, Director of Product Management for Mobile & Optical Edge, DZS. “DZS and its industry partners have demonstrated how a best-of-breed open fronthaul and xHaul solution can create a path forward for service providers transforming their 5G networks with open approaches, including O-RAN Alliance-aligned standards. We look forward to spotlighting our DZS Chronos open fronthaul and 5G slicing innovations at Open RAN World.”

As Open RAN approaches have evolved, DZS has remained at the forefront of product innovation and adoption. The DZS Chronos 4G/5G Mobile & Optical edge solutions are foundational to some of the world’s largest and most successful O-RAN deployments, notably Rakuten Mobile and its Rakuten Symphony architecture. Service providers launching new 5G services can look to DZS as a key innovation partner to deliver the edge intelligence, low latency and high-performance synchronization features that modern mobile networks require.

On display at the show will be the DZS C-series products. Part of the DZS Chronos Mobile & Optical Edge portfolio launched in 2021, the C-series includes an industry-first, hardened, outside plant open fronthaul gateway supporting O-RAN standards. It is a critical component within Rakuten Mobile’s groundbreaking network, transporting mobile traffic from radio sites to edge cloud hub sites for virtualized CU or DU components.

Bringing together operators, industry associations, solution providers and regulators at the center of the Open RAN transformation, the Open RAN World event focuses on approaches to modernize RAN environments to deliver on the full promise of 4G, 5G and beyond. The event will highlight rapidly evolving Open RAN market opportunities and share updates on technology innovations, global deployments, and regulatory changes.

