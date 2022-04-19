Union Realtime to Launch ManageSpace, an All-in-One Self-Storage Property Management Platform

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Union Realtime (URT), which offers a suite of location intelligence tools for self-storage and the wider real estate industry, will be adding a new tool to its portfolio which aims to bring property asset management to the 21st century.

All-in-One Solution

Called ManageSpace, the end-to-end platform allows clients to manage leads, inventory, payment, and reporting in the same tool instead of turning to various third-party systems for each part of their workflow. Because it's cloud-based, ManageSpace is accessible on all devices, eliminating the need for in-store kiosks.

With all its features, ManageSpace delivers 10x the value at half the cost of other options on the market. "Our vision was not to simply improve upon existing solutions but rather to create a comprehensive approach to how day-to-day operations are supported," says Paola Santiago, Senior Technical Product Manager.

Customer Informed

ManageSpace was developed after months of in-depth interviews with owners and operators of leading self-storage companies to understand their needs, challenges, and daily operations. "Those insights allowed us to create a system that fills gaps while seamlessly integrating with existing workflow," adds Santiago.

Designed to be used for a wide array of property asset classes like marinas, RVs, and self-storage, ManageSpace is inherently flexible, working into users' process, documentation flow, and language rather than requiring them to retrofit the way they do business.

Some of the features that make ManageSpace a first-of-its-kind solution are:

Open-API - Its API-first architecture encourages integrations and flexible arrangements, enabling users to do things like connecting unit inventory to their customer-facing websites. Customers could then book and pay directly on the site, eliminating the need for calls or manual follow-up.

Its API-first architecture encourages integrations and flexible arrangements, enabling users to do things like connecting unit inventory to their customer-facing websites. Customers could then book and pay directly on the site, eliminating the need for calls or manual follow-up. 3D Functionality - ManageSpace's extensive 3D visualization lets users create 3D blueprints of their facilities, even allowing customers to potentially pick their specific unit based on features like proximity to an elevator.

Reporting - The platform's minimalistic design makes visualizing information easy and streamlined. It is fully searchable and can be tailored to show the metrics important to different people within the company.

Revenue Management - Until now, if you wanted an enterprise quality revenue management solution, you had to use a 3rd-party provider that sat outside the property management software; we are changing that. Driven by data science, operators will have the ability to maximize revenue, without having to add a costly and cumbersome external system.

Community-led

The team at Union Realtime hopes that ManageSpace will also serve as a community-builder among people in the storage industry, encouraging conversation and collaboration among peers. They also plan to stay closely connected to their community of users, letting them weigh in on future features and updates as they continue to improve the product.

ManageSpace is currently slated to be released in the fall and can be demoed at Inside Self-Storage World Expo (ISS) on April 20-21.

