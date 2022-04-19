Verizon Connect adds Intuit QuickBooks Online integration to Reveal Field

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet-based businesses that are just coming out tax season have the opportunity to simplify filings in 2023 through a new Verizon Connect Reveal Field integration with Intuit QuickBooks Online . The new invoicing and accounting feature for Verizon Connect customers will further help field service organizations - any customer managing the installation, maintenance, or repair of hardware or equipment installed “in the field” - more efficiently prepare for next April, while improving productivity and enhancing customer satisfaction. The QuickBooks Online integration is available in the U.S. today. Global availability will be announced at a later date.



The latest update to Reveal Field, Verizon Connect’s fully integrated, intelligent and simple scheduling and dispatch solution, is available to new and existing customers with a QuickBooks Online subscription.

“This new integration provides Reveal Field customers with a seamless, simplified invoicing experience that helps them focus on what’s important, instead of juggling multiple software platforms,” said Erin Cave, Director of Product Management at Verizon Connect. “Customers can now manage customer invoices without having to enter them twice, saving a lot of time and reducing the likelihood of errors.”

With the QuickBooks Online integration, users can start the invoice in Reveal Field and sync job and contact data to finish the invoice in QuickBooks Online. If an existing contact is found in QuickBooks, the invoice will be created under that contact. If no contact is found, Reveal Field will create a new one and add it to QuickBooks.

Verizon Connect continues to be recognized for product innovation. In 2021 alone, Verizon Connect earned nine industry awards, highlighting the organization and recognizing Reveal and Integrated Video driver-facing dashcam, products that distinguish Verizon Connect from the competition by providing more than just asset tracking data.

The awards include: IoT Breakthrough Awards’ M2M Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year , Food Logistics, 2021 Top Software & Technology Providers , New Product or Service of the Year: Automotive, Transportation, Storage, and Logistics for the 6th Annual American Best in Business Awards and TechRadar's Best GPS Tracking Solutions of 2022 .

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. The full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safer, more efficient and more productive. For more information, visit verizonconnect.com.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

