Biolage Professional Expands Hydra Source Portfolio With New Ultra-Hydrating Products

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biolage Professional, a worldwide leader in salon haircare and expert in hydration since 1990, expands its top-performing Hydra Source portfolio with new ultra-hydrating products.

The Hydra Source line from Biolage Professional has been praised by consumers and professionals for its gentle, high-performing formulas since 1990, with over 10,000 five-star reviews across Amazon and Ulta. The brand is expanding the conditioning line with a more robust portfolio of 12 products for all hair types. This includes two new products, Ultra Hydra Source Leave-In Cream and Ultra Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack infused with cupuaçu butter for very dry hair, as well as a new larger size of the best-selling Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack infused with aloe for dry hair.

The first addition to the heritage portfolio is the new Ultra Hydra Source Daily Leave-In Cream with deeply nourishing agents in a lightweight, silicone-free, paraben-free, and mineral-oil-free creamy formula—for intense moisture and maximum absorption. The Ultra Hydra Source Daily Leave-In Cream is infused with cupuaçu butter and penetrates the deepest levels of the hair fibers for 72 hours of moisture retention and frizz control*.

In addition, the brand is adding an Ultra Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack to the line, a mask in an easy-to-use pouch that provides our highest level of hydration in a richly moisturizing formula designed to treat and recover severely dry hair. The formula is infused with our highest levels of natural emollients, including cupuaçu butter and glycerin, to treat very dry hair and deliver 3 times more moisture and intense hydrationt. The Deep Treatment Pack is suitable for all hair textures 1-8, including curls. The Ultra Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack will come in a 10.1 fluid ounce package, a larger format with plenty of product for even the driest hair.

Lastly, Biolage Professional has also added a new, larger size of the fan-favorite Hydra Source Deep Treatment Pack to the range—a 10.1 fluid ounce pack in comparison to the original 3.4 fluid ounce pack. Biolage Professional Deep Treatment Packs are small but mighty favorites loved for their deep conditioning properties and minimal packaging.

The star ingredient in Ultra Hydra Source, cupuaçu butter, is sustainably sourced from the cupuaçu trees found in Brazil. The ingredient provides intense moisture with high water absorption (+124% versus shea butter), high spreadability to allow maximum moisture without weighing down the hair, and frizz control for smoother hair and defined curls.

"As a brand with gentle, high-performing conditioning formulas in our heritage—we are thrilled to be expanding the consumer and pro favorite Hydra Source line," says Mounia Tahiri, Biolage Professional senior vice president. "Since the foundation of the brand, we've been at the forefront of haircare and hair hydration and continuing to build that portfolio has been a big priority for us. With the new Ultra Hydra Source products infused with sustainably-sourced cupuaçu butter, consumers can trust they're getting our maximum moisture absorption to treat and recover their dry hair."

The hydrating range has products for all clients with dry hair needs—the original Hydra Source formula to nourish dry hair of all hair types, and Ultra Hydra Source formulated with even richer ingredients for severely dry hair of all hair types. This line of nourishing formulas are vegan, paraben-free, mineral-oil-free, are naturally-hydrating and include the Biolage Professional signature AromaScience™ mood-boosting fragrance.

"As a curl specialist, I'm so excited for the expansion of the Biolage Professional Hydra Source range," says Cynthia Alvarez, Biolage Professional celebrity stylist. "Hydration and moisture are the number one benefits for curly hair, so having a tried-and-true line that I can recommend to my dry-haired clients is really important for me. I'm especially thrilled for the Ultra Hydra Source Daily Leave-In Cream. I love it for my texture 1-6 clients to treat and style very dry hair, and for my texture 7-8 clients as a hydrating base to start their curl routine."

The Ultra Hydra Source Daily Leave-In Cream will sell for an MSRP of $22, and the Ultra Hydra Source and Hydra Source 10.1 fluid ounce Deep Treatment Packs will retail for an MSRP of $29. All new SKUs will be available for professionals at SalonCentric, and consumers on Amazon and at ULTA Beauty on May 1.

*When using the system of Ultra Hydra Source Shampoo and Conditioner, and Leave-In Cream

tWhen using the system of Ultra Hydra Source Shampoo and Deep Treatment Pack

ABOUT BIOLAGE PROFESSIONAL:

In 1990, Biolage Professional was born from the mind of hairdresser and entrepreneur Arnie Miller, who saw the opportunity to bring out hair's natural beauty, touchable and full of movement. Since its conception, the brand has been inspired by natural ingredients and is known for its iconic white packaging and signature fragrance. Biolage Professional is recognized worldwide as a leader in salon haircare, offering high-performance, professional-quality products inspired by botanicals—and that reputation continues to grow. Biolage Professional is committed to consistently improving its formulas and sustainability standards. We recognize that sustainability is a journey of continuous improvement, and we invite you to join us.

