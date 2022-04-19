Defunkify earns Climate Neutral Certification for the third year in a row

Oregon, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defunkify, the household cleaning products brand that is on a mission to remove harmful toxic chemicals from our homes, is proud to announce that it is officially Climate Neutral Certified for the third year in a row. Defunkify has earned this standard by measuring its 2021 greenhouse gas emissions footprint, purchasing verified carbon credits to compensate for that footprint, and implementing comprehensive plans to reduce emissions across its entire business.

Defunkify’s Reduction Actions over the last year include: establishing east and west coast order fulfillment centers to reduce transit miles, transitioning all plastic bottle packaging to 25% recycled materials, ensuring all paper packaging is Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC) Certified and adopting a business operations approach that limits employee commuting and business travel. The brand is also planning to build a new manufacturing facility that primarily relies on hydroelectric power to further reduce its emissions.

The company’s entire annual carbon footprint, 1945 tCO2e is equivalent to 32,161 tree seedlings grown for 10 years, and the company offset this through the purchase of verified forest and renewable carbon credits. By purchasing carbon credits Defunkify is able to take immediate action to tackle climate change by supporting three projects focused on advancing renewable energy generation and forest conservation in the United States, China, and India. Each project is independently verified, ensuring they’re effectively protecting our climate. This investment is part of the company's wider strategy to reduce emissions throughout the entire company.

“Reducing the impact of cleaning products on people and the environment is Defunkify’s North Star. That’s why we’ve been reducing, measuring, and offsetting our entire climate footprint for the last three years,” states Eddie Rosenberg, Chief Sustainability Officer of Defunkify. “Surprisingly, the cleaning products industry is a filthy place, with most companies spewing toxic formulas and using packaging that pollutes with zero accountability. Our Defunkify team aims to change all that, leading with rapid cycles of innovation and accountability. Let’s create the best, safest cleaners that people love to use, measure and offset all of our impact, then do even better next year with further performance improvements and impact reduction.”

“Climate Neutral Certified companies show the world that immediate action on climate change is possible and essential,” says Austin Whitman, CEO of Climate Neutral. “In just three years, the growing number of Climate Neutral Certified brands has built a powerful movement that gives companies and consumers meaningful ways to act on climate, right now. The newly certified brands joining us – as well as current brands achieving recertification – are leading the way by recognizing that climate change must be solved. They believe that all companies should take immediate voluntary action to zero out their entire carbon footprint, and they are engaging their consumers around this important issue like never before.”

Defunkify was one of the first brands to join Climate Neutral Certified when it was launched in 2019, and has remained a committed partner. Together, Climate Neutral Certified brands are making an impact on climate action right now, working to eliminate more than 1,000,000 tonnes of carbon emissions this year.

From formulation to packaging, every decision Defunkify makes is rooted in science and a strong mission to create a better, cleaner future. In 2021, the company removed over 41,000 pounds of plastic

waste from oceans and waterways and donated 1% of sales to environmental causes. In 2020 and 2021, Defunkify earned the EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award with their ProvenSafe™ Process.





APPENDIX:

Climate Neutral’s certification is based on internationally recognized standards for carbon measurement, neutrality, and offsetting. Each brand must measure Scope 1, 2, and 3 cradle-to-customer greenhouse gas emissions for the prior calendar year. Then a brand must buy verified carbon credits to offset its entire footprint, directing investment into critical carbon sequestration projects such as forest conservation, renewable energy, and carbon capture technologies. Finally, brands commit to a reduction action plan to cut future emissions within a 12-24 month timeline, reporting progress on those plans annually. All of the brand’s data is publicly available on Climate Neutral’s website, and the process is repeated annually when companies must recertify.







ABOUT DEFUNKIFY:

Defunkify is a household cleaning products brand that is committed to removing harmful toxic chemicals from our homes. Founded by experts in Green Chemistry, Defunkify formulates laundry detergents, stain removers and surface cleaners that are the best performing products on the market, and are safer than conventional products with 100% non-toxic ingredients. Their products have been awarded the US EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award in both 2020 and 2021. Defunkify uses their ProvenSafe™ Process to formulate their high-performance products in-house with innovative ingredient selection and state-of-the-art toxicity analysis to form the most effective solutions that are safe for people and the planet. Consumers can have peace of mind, knowing that Defunkify products deliver exceptional performance, without use of nasty toxic chemicals or synthetic fragrances, and they provide full ingredient transparency- right on the bottle. For more information on Defunkify, visit defunkify.com or connect with us on Instagram @defunkify, on Facebook @defunkify or on Twitter @_defunkify.







ABOUT CLIMATE NEUTRAL

Climate Neutral is a nonprofit organization working with brands and consumers to decrease global greenhouse gas emissions. The label, Climate Neutral Certified, is the universal standard in carbon neutrality. It is earned by brands who measure, offset, and reduce their entire carbon footprint, making it easy for consumers to shop with concern for the global climate. To learn more, visit climateneutral.org.







