WyoTech Partners With National Brand Penske in Classroom Branding

LARAMIE, Wyo., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WyoTech and Penske Truck Leasing recently held a dedication ceremony at the Laramie, Wyoming, campus to brand a diesel training classroom. The classroom will be utilized for hands-on diesel technology training, which introduces students to various training, such as diagnostics, fuel and engine exhaust system, maintenance and repair, industry certifications and career opportunities in the industry.

Penske has hired more than 280 WyoTech graduates nationally over the past 10 years to work as technicians in its regional operations.

"WyoTech is proud to support Penske in delivering entry-level technicians to meet the needs of Penske's job openings," says Shawn Nunley, vice president of training at WyoTech. "The partnership we have with Penske provides a pathway for career opportunities after our students' nine months of training at WyoTech. Having a classroom branded with the Penske name is aspirational for our students while they are here — a reminder to show up and work hard for the opportunity to work at a company like Penske. We love to see our graduates land with great employers."

Diesel technicians are a key component in keeping essential supply chains moving; nearly every good consumed in the U.S. is transported by truck. The U.S. trucking industry hauls more than 70% of all transported freight. Penske works with leading technical schools and related organizations, such as SkillsUSA and the TechForce Foundation, to meet the current and future demand for technicians.

"Diesel technicians are vital to Penske and the entire industry," said Fred Haddad, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. "The technicians graduating from WyoTech, and that subsequently get hired to work in trucking, maintain vehicle uptime and supply chain efficiency."

WyoTech

WyoTech, formerly known as Wyoming Technical Institute, is a for-profit, technical college, founded in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1966. WyoTech provides training programs that prepare students for careers as technicians in the automotive and diesel industry with nine-month training programs that focus on hands-on experience.

Penske

Penske Truck Leasing operates and maintains one of the industry's largest fleets with its truck maintenance technician workforce comprising about 9,450 of the company's 39,000-plus associates. Visit Penske's career site at https://technician.penske.jobs to learn more about technician careers and to apply for technician openings across North America.

