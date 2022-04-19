Legion Capital Funds $13 Million Facility for Real Estate Developer

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital (OTCQB: LGCP) a FinTech driven specialized lender, announced the closing of a $16 million loan facility for the development of a mixed-use property in the Central Florida area. The loan facility will be for acquisition, entitlement and horizontal development of the property, which will be a master planned, mixed-use development for approximately 3,000 residential units.

“We are pleased to expand the relationship with a proven developer client through the addition of this exciting new project. Legion has demonstrated the ability to grow its relationships and reach to meet the ever-increasing demand for residential and mixed-use development in the Greater Orlando area,” stated James Byrd, Legion Chairman and Co-Founder. “We continue to look for opportunities to expand the Legion footprint throughout our home market and this project is a perfect example of that.”



About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQB: LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

