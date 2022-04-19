Wintrust Wins Highest Ranking by J.D. Power for Customer Satisfaction in U.S. Retail Banking in Illinois

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (Wintrust) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced today that it received the award for ranking highest in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study in the Illinois Region. The study is based on ratings responses from more than 101,000 retail banking customers in seven categories.

Edward J. Wehmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Wintrust, commented, “This honor reflects the unwavering dedication that Wintrust employees bring to work every day to serve our customers and communities. Community banking truly is about strong relationships with customers and our customers know that Wintrust will stand with them through both good and trying times. Since our founding more than 30 years ago, we have continued to innovate and improve our services for customers. They can access our full suite of banking services both online and through over 170 banking locations. We thank our customers, our employees and J.D. Power for this recognition.”

Wintrust Community Banks received the top score in the following categories of the study: ‘Overall Satisfaction’; ‘Trust’; ‘People’; ‘Account Offerings’; ‘Saving Time and Money’; ‘Resolving Problems or Complaints (Problem Resolution)’; and ‘Allowing Customers to Bank How and When they Want (Convenience)’.

The J.D. Power Award follows other recent recognitions Wintrust has received including: The Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces Award (for the eighth consecutive year) and seven Greenwich Excellence Awards from Greenwich Associates in the Middle Market Banking in the Midwest category.

About Wintrust

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of approximately $50 billion whose common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol WTFC. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 170 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

