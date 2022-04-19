Greystone Teams Up with Joint Venture Partners Greystone Monticello and Cushman & Wakefield on Five-Property Affordable Housing Portfolio Transaction

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading commercial real estate finance firm, announced it has closed $67,450,000 in bridge financing secured by a portfolio of five (5) multifamily properties on behalf of Conquest Housing and BLVD Communities, the Sponsor. The refinancing transaction, which was brought to Greystone by Cushman & Wakefield, and funded by a Greystone Monticello affiliate, comprises a 619-unit portfolio of Section 8 HAP properties across various states including New Jersey, Arkansas, Ohio, and Wisconsin.



Greystone’s loan origination team was headed by Eliav Dan, Gary Stellato, and Max Spelling, and the Greystone Monticello financing team was comprised of Alan Litt, Tom Lally, Joseph Borenstein, and Jonathan Cohen. The Cushman & Wakefield team was led by Rob Rubano, Marc Renard, Keith Padien, Brian Share, Joseph Lieske, and Ernesto Sanchez.

The portfolio of affordable housing includes five suburban, garden-style multifamily communities built between 1960 and 1987 in such markets as Toms River, NJ; Toledo, OH; Maurnelle, AR; and Milwaukee, WI.

“It was a pleasure working with the Sponsor, alongside our partners at Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Monticello, to deliver a seamless execution during an otherwise volatile market,” said Mr. Dan, Senior Managing Director at Greystone. “This transaction exemplifies the synergies of our recently closed Cushman & Wakefield Greystone joint venture, whereby we can offer our clients a full suite of financing products and solutions, unparalleled capital markets expertise, and sales / advisory services. I’d like to specifically thank Rob’s and Jon’s teams for their commitment to client excellence, as we continue to provide institutional quality solutions to the commercial real estate capital markets.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Greystone Monticello

The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with first-class service and breadth & depth of industry experience.

